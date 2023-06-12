How to Play the XDefiant Beta

Ubisoft

Following on from the XDefiant Closed Beta in April 2023, which amassed over 1.5 million players, Ubisoft have revealed another access period for their arena shooter. But how do you access and play the XDefiant Beta in June 2023?

XDefiant Beta: How To Play and Access

Insiders and play-testers originally gained access to XDefiant in early 2023, with the game entering a closed Beta from April 13 to April 23.

At Ubisoft Forward on June 12, the game’s lead dev Mark Rubin revealed that there will be another period of open access before the game’s full launch. It’ll be available to play on all platforms: Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Barring any delays, the full global release will come later in summer 2023.

The dates and time for the XDefiant June Open Session are detailed below:

Starts at 10 AM PT / 1PM EST / 6PM BST / 7PM CEST on Wednesday 21 June 2023

Ends at 11 PM PT (June 23) / 2AM EST / 7AM BST / 8AM CEST on Saturday 24 June 2023

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

We expect the June Open Access Beta to be accessed in a similar manner to the previous closed Beta. Those are listed below:

The first is to register for access via the Ubisoft website. To do so, follow the instructions below:

Head over to Ubisoft’s XDefiant website. Click ‘Register’. Select your preferred platform from Xbox, PlayStation or PC. Login to your Ubisoft account, or create a new one. Follow the instructions until you are confirmed as being registered! Await confirmation from Ubisoft that you’ve been selected. Head to your platform’s store. Enter your XDefiant redemption code. Download the game and enjoy!

The second is to get a Twitch Drop from an affiliated stream. For this, you need to follow the instructions below:

Link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account via the publisher’s Twitch Drops page. Check your details are linked correctly, with the Twitch account and Ubisoft account listed on the ‘My Accounts’ page. Head over to Twitch and find an affiliated stream – these will be clearly signposted and include the likes of Scump, Pokimane and even the official XDefiant stream. Watch for half an hour, until you’re gifted a drop. Redeem your drops via Ubisoft’s Twitch Drops page. Drop into theXDefiant Beta!

It’s entirely possible that access will be made even easier, with players potentially able to simply download the Beta from their platform’s store without registering or watching an affiliated creator.

We’ll update this page as and when we know more about the exact way you can drop into the June access period.

How far the game ultimately goes is yet to be seen, but the popularity and success of the previous Closed Beta suggests the sky is the limit right now. We’ll have to wait and see whether it can be replicated in the June access period as well.

On top of the open access period, Rubin revealed a Pre-Season period and Year 1 for XDefiant, copying the blueprint set down by games like Rainbow Six Siege.

That’s how to access and play the XDefiant Beta. Be sure to stick with us on Twinfinite for all the latest on Ubisoft’s upcoming FPS.

