How to Plant and Harvest Seeds in Black Myth Wukong

Even if you don’t plan on using Medicines much in Black Myth: Wukong, the ability to plant and harvest seeds brings some other bonuses as well. Today we’ll go over how to unlock the NPC that lets you plant and Harvest Seeds, and how you can get more Seeds. We’ll also explain why it’s so important to plant and harvest seeds.

How to Unlock Seed Planting NPC in Black Myth Wukong

The NPC that lets you plant and harvest seeds is Chen Loong. You encounter him in Chapter 3 once you hop off the Giant Turtle and onto the North Shore of the Corrupted Lake. Here, he will initially be hostile towards you and trigger a boss fight. Exhaust his dialogue after the fight and he’ll ask for a pill from Xu Dog. Speak to Xu Dog, retrieve the pill, and return to Chen Loong.

Return to Xu Dog, located in the Cellar under the Tiger Temple from Chapter 2, and choose the Talk option to get the pill. Once you hand over the pill, then Chen Loong invites you to the Painted Realm which unlocks a brand new NPC hub that saves you the hassle of traveling around. In this NPC hub, you can find Xu Dog, Shen Monkey, the Blacksmith Xin Tiger, and last but not least, Chen Loong himself.

Speak to Chen Loong and you will get an options menu where you can start planting the seeds you have accumulated in your journey so far. They will take a bit of time to grow once you plant them. However, there’s a very good reason to always plant and harvest seeds when possible and we’ll get to it in the next section.

How to Get Seeds

There are two primary methods to get seeds in Black Myth: Wukong and they both depend on a bit of RNG.

Collecting plants and herbs from the ground and trees has a random % chance of dropping seeds. Breaking pots also rewards you with random seeds.

Once you have seeds, you just need to go plant them at Chen Loong in the Painted Realm. They will take a bit to grow ready for harvest, but the best part is that whenever you harvest herbs, there’s a % chance of getting a Soak as a bonus. So far we’ve noticed the Steel Ginseng and Goat Skull Soaks as bonuses from Harvesting. Don’t miss out on these if you plan on collecting all Soaks and Drinks. You also get an achievement for completing all Seed Harvests.

That’s all you need to know on how to plant and harvest seeds in Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, check out all NPC quests and learn all the Chapter 3 secrets.

