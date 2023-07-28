How to Open Void Vessel Facility Locked Door in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has gone all in on randomization. Not only can the areas you get be randomized, but you might also get different versions of the individual areas. In one version of an area, it might just be enemies, but the other version may have a puzzle to work through. Depending on which version of the Void Vessel Facility you get in N’Erud, you could potentially face a handful of locked doors without a clear way to open them.

Open Void Vessel Facility Locked Doors

The Void Vessel Facility is a potential side area in N’Erud, but there’s no guarantee it will be among your possible area group. You’re looking for the version with a hallway lined with see-through doors. This version also features robotic enemies, whereas the normal version will only be zombies.

Image: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The main door you are looking for is the first one on the left, going down the hallway, hiding the Excess Coil ring.

Image: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

At the end of the hallway will be a room of containment tanks that hold the robot enemies. Not long into this area, the Abberation miniboss W.D. 109 will spawn.

Image: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Image: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Don’t fight W.D. 109 in this room. Instead, lead it back up through the hallway of locked doors. As the boss makes his way up, its proximity will open every door. This can prove troublesome, as the first several doors house more robot enemies.

Image: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

At the top of the hallway, the door with the Excess Coil will open. Note that this is the only way to open these doors. You cannot get it open if you kill the boss before taking him by this door.

Image: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With the boss dead, you can collect the Excess Coil ring. It will also drop the Transpose mutator.

Image: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Image: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With this done, you have done everything there is to do in the Void Vessel Facility, and you can get back to whatever N’Erud storyline you are on. Check out our links below for more Remnant 2 guides to help with locked doors and hidden items.