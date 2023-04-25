Image Source: Blobfish

Brotato is a big heap of fun when you only have a couple minutes to spare. It’s fast, has a lot of action, and best of all, you’re a tasty potato, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Thanks to the modding community, you can tailor your experience. Don’t know where to start? No worries! We’ll teach you how to mod Brotato in just a matter of minutes!

How to Install Mods in Brotato

Before you start modding Brotato, you’re going to need to download one. Luckily, there’s a safe site that houses several popular ones over on the Brotato Wiki. For the sake of simplicity, we went with SIFD’s Mod as it gives a nice set of fun features and cheats to mess with in-game.

Locate Brotato’s installation folder. Since Brotato is available on Steam, you can find its installation folder fairly easily. Go into Steam and open your Library. Locate Brotato and right-click. Go to Manage, then Browse Local Files. Backup Brotato’s original .EXE and .PCK files. In Brotato’s installation folder, create a new folder and name it “Backup.” Copy Brotato.exe and Brotato.pck and paste them into the backup folder. A good modder knows to always have a backup when things go wrong! Copy over your modded Brotato .PCK file into the installation folder. Locate the .PCK file you downloaded; it’s typically found in your Downloads folder. Copy and paste that file into Brotato’s installation folder. Rename the file to match the original .PCK file, so it reads “Brotato.pck” and launch the game!

Now that you know how to mod Brotato, which one caught your attention? If you want a massive overhaul to the weapons, try Extatonion, but keep in mind that you can only have one mod installed at a time. Let us know your favorites in the comment section or peruse other related content using links below. Have fun modding!

