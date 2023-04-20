All Games & Release Dates Announced During Nintendo’s Indie Showcase April 2023

Image Source: Nintendo

The April 2023 Nintendo Indie World Showcase revealed a significant amount of content to excited fans around the world, with release dates for their favorite upcoming titles and some brand new games to look forward to from Nintendo. If you’re wondering what these games and release dates are, we’ve got you covered. Here are all games and release dates announced in Nintendo Indie Showcase April 2023.

There are a variety of unique indie games that have been revealed for Nintendo Switch or had confirmation of a release date through Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase for April 2023. To summarize, here is a complete breakdown of every game and release date, as shown in order of the stream:

Mineko’s Night Market – Sept. 26, 2023

Image Source: Meowza Games

After being announced eight years ago, Mineko’s Night Market has finally secured a release date of Sept. 26, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. This gorgeous, visually appealing title uses an adorable and charming art style to tell a story about cats and Japanese mythology. Players will explore their surroundings, make friends, and craft objects as they take part in the local night market, as well as discover the mystery of the fabled Sun Cat as sightings of Nikko begin to surface.

My Time at Sandrock – Summer 2023

Image Source: Pathea Games

Pathea’s sequel to My Time at Portia, My Time at Sandrock has narrowed down an official release window for the timeline of Summer 2023, where it will become available to play on Nintendo Switch. In this sequel game, players will take on the role of a builder and use their resources to gather materials, build machines, upgrade their workshop, and rearrange your home, transforming the town and saving the residents from the run-down state.

PlateUp! – October 2023

Image Source: It’s Happening

After a successful release in 2022 on Stream, PlateUp has been announced to launch on Nintendo Switch in October 2023. Similar to the popular and chaotic Overcooked, PlateUp! brings teams of up to four players together as chefs through local or online multiplayer to run the restaurant of their dreams. Players will create and decorate numerous dishes with items to help their cooking for increasingly frustrating and inconsistent customers, which brings a fun fusion of strategy and chaos for an exciting upcoming co-op option on Switch.

Quilts and Cats of Calico – Fall 2023

Image Source: Monster Couch

Quilts and Cats of Calico is an adorable official digital adaptation of the board game sharing the same name, set to release on Switch in Fall 2023. Like in the physical board game, 1-4 players will score points by creating patterned quilts, also used to meet cute, fully customizable cats. The game will feature a story mode centered around the life of a tailor, as well as solo gameplay and multiplayer game modes.

Rift of the NecroDancer – 2023

Image Source: Brace Yourself Games

A spin-off title from Crypt of the NecroDancer, Rift of the NecroDancer is a rhythm game utilizing lane-based combat, as well as a brand new storyline, multiple characters, and unique, powerful monsters and boss fights. For all of you Rhythm Heaven or Rock Band fans, this may be one to keep your eye on, as it seems like it would make the perfect game to play on the go. Rift of the NecroDancer has been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Rift of the NecroDancer received a new trailer for Nintendo Switch. A spin-off of Crypt of the NecroDancer, Rift is a rhythm game with lane-based combat, powerful monsters, and boss fights. In other words, it’s Guitar Hero with monster battles. Rift of the NecroDancer will feature multiple characters and a new storyline, and it figures to be one of 2023’s standout games when Brace Yourself Games releases it later this year.

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC – June 2023

Image Source: Max Inferno

A Little to the Left is a puzzle-oriented game where you will sort, stack and organize household objects into particular arrangements with a mischievous cat who likes to mess things up. A Little to the Left’s Cupboards & Drawers DLC is set to release in June 2023, bringing 25 new puzzled themed around the cleaning out of your cupboard and drawers. Who knows what secrets and endearing illustrations you’ll find along the way?

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack DLC – Spring 2023

Image Source: Yacht Club Games

Yacht Club Game’s upcoming free Puzzler’s Pack DLC for their much-loved Shovel Knight title brings new playable characters, new collectables relics, new challenges, and brand new areas to explore. You’ll need to own a copy of Shovel Knight to be able to use this DLC, so if you’ve been looking at picking up this game, this may be just the excuse you needed. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack DLC releases on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith Update – 24 April 2023

Image Source: Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb is back with even more adorableness with the new Relics of the Old Faith DLC, set to launch for Nintendo Switch in just a few days, on April 24. In this new content update, players will access plenty of new items, relics, and enemies scattered across remixed dungeons, complete with new variations of the four Guardian Bishops. There are also new followers to recruit, new buildings to construct, a new unlockable quest to work towards and complete, and a permadeath mode to keep you on your toes.

ANIMAL WELL – Early 2024

Image Source: Shared Memory

ANIMAL WELL is a pixel-styled game with a bizarre and intriguing concept. In this title, you will play as a strange little critter and explore a beautiful but dense, interconnected labyrinth. There are many curiosities and dangers within this labyrinth that you’ll keep to look out for, such as items to aid your escape or threatening animals who will try to chow down on you. This beautifully haunting puzzle title has been announced to release in early 2024.

Crime O’Clock – June 30, 2023

Image Source: Bad Seed

Crime O’Clock has secured a release date of June 30, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. This crime-solving title uses a comforting and endearing black-and-white cartoon graphic style to portray crime mysteries you must solve, stretching through time and space. In Crime O’Clock, events occurring in one era will change those in another, meaning that solving cases will unlock more mysteries in other periods.

Teslagrad 2 & Teslagrad Remastered (Teslagrad Power Pack Edition) – Out Today, April 19

Image Source: Rain Games

Rain Games revealed an exciting release to fans of Teslagrad during the Nintendo Live today, with their physics-based puzzle game, Teslagrad 2, making a surprise drop on the Nintendo Switch on April 19. However, the excitement doesn’t stop there! Alongside Teslagrad 2, Rain Games have also released a remastered version of the original Teslagrad game for the Switch. Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered are available for purchase today through the Teslagrad Power Pack Edition.

Shadows Over Loathing – Out Today, April 19

Image Source: Asymmetric

Shadows Over Loathering is an open-world comedy adventure RPG that features charming and amusing stick figure characters and is full of puzzles, quests, and danger for you to jump into. Players will arrive to aid their Uncle Murray at this antique shop in Ocean City, only to discover he is nowhere to be found. You will investigate his disappearance and the artifacts he has been collecting and stumble across some bizarre, odd, and terrifying information and beings that threaten your very black-and-white world. Shadows Over Loathing is currently out digitally on the Nintendo Switch, with a physical copy planned for later release.

Blasphemous 2 – Summer 2023

Image Source: The Game Kitchen

Hack n’ slash your way through Blasphemous sequel title, Blasphemous 2, on Nintendo Switch this Summer 2023. Blasphemous 2 joins the Pentient One again as he awakens for an endless struggle against the Miracle. Players will explore a brand new world filled with mysteries and secrets to uncover and rip their way through various monster-like enemies who aim to get in your way to end the cycle, once and for all.

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals – July 12

Image Source: Night School Studio

The long-awaited and beloved sequel to the narrative adventure game, Oxenfree has finally received a solid release date of July 12 for the Nintendo Switch. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is a brand new story with unique characters in the small town of Camena struggling against unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves, causing radio and electrical equipment interference. Oxenfree II is constructed with a brilliant format, allowing players to enjoy it as a standalone title or to understand a deeper meaning by playing the first Oxenfree title beforehand.

Paper Trail – August 2023

Image Source: Newfangled Games

Paper Trail is a gorgeous top-down puzzle adventure game with an inviting art style and a heartwarming story about leaving home, all set within a foldable paper world. Paper Trail follows Paige’s journey, leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies further. To do so, you’ll have to solve puzzles along the way, learn to fold the world and merge two sides, explore new areas, and uncover hidden secrets. Paper Trail is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch in August 2023.

Little Kitty, Big City – 2024

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio

Little Kitty, Big City is an adorable, simplistic little game that places you in the role of a cat out and about in the big city. Will you make your way home or choose to explore all that the city has to offer you? Little Kitty, Big City, sets itself up as a more adorable version of Untitled Goose Game and Goat Simulator, so if either of those games were your jam, this one might be the purrfect fit for you! Little Kitty, Big City is set to release on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Chants of Sennaar – September 5

Image Source: Rundisc

Chants of Senaar is revealed to release on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 5. The Peoples of the Tower have been divided for centuries in Chants of Senaar. However, a prophecy stating that a Traveler will find the wisdom to break down this divide and restore balance resurfaces as you stumble across the location.

You will explore a fascinating and beautiful world and enjoy a strong narrative inspired by the myth of Babel. You’ll use your environment to solve puzzles and uncover mysteries, decipher ancient languages, and out-stealth Guardians to cross forbidden zones to restore connection and balance between the Peoples of the Tower.

Brotato – 2023

Image Source: Blobfish

Popular top-down arena shooter roguelike, Brotato has been revealed to have an upcoming release window for Nintendo Switch, with confirmation that it will launch sometime in 2023. In this chaotic game, you play as Brotato, a potato capable of simultaneously wielding up to six weapons. As he waits to be rescued by his allies, Brotato needs to survive the hostile environment of the alien planet his spaceship crashed into.

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition – Fall 2023

Image Source: Coin Crew Games

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition is set to arrive on Switch during Fall 2023. In this puzzle-oriented game, players will navigate a fascinating and vibrant world, training to become the ultimate escapist. Escape Academy: The Complete Edition features Escape Academy, Escape From Anti-Escape Island DLC, Escape From the Past DLC, and the Tournament of Puzzles competitive race mode. These are playable in single-player or co-op modes through local or online play.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Out Today, April 19

Image Source: Steel Wool Games

Five Nights at Freddy’s pops back onto the Switch with a port of FNAF: Security Breach, which is available now through the Nintendo eShop. This latest installment of the popular animatronic-themed horror games throws you into the role of Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. During your time trapped inside, you’ll scrape to survive the threats of malevolent animatronics from both past and present establishments and use all of your wits to keep yourself from being hunted.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – August 18

Image Source: Team Reptile

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk brings a similar aesthetic and visual approach to titles such as Hi-Fi Rush and Sunset Overdrive, with eye-catching futuristic cityscapes and quirky, intriguing characters. In this world, you will dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combo your tricks, and face off with the cops to stake your claim to the sprawling metropolis of New Amsterdam, all while trying to discover who is responsible for cutting off your head and replacing it with a red AI robohead. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on August 18.

That’s everything you need to know about all games and release dates announced in Nintendo Indie Showcase April 2023. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content linked below. We have a variety of topics regarding all of your favorite Nintendo titles, so feel free to scroll down to the related links below and have a look for yourself.

Related Posts