How to Make Ursula Human in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Little Mermaid fans know all about the human forms of Ariel and Ursula, taking them out of the seas and onto the land. However, Ursula got the short end of the stick in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as she initially didn’t receive another variation during the game’s launch. That has now changed with the Beauty and the Beast update, allowing players to change the character’s Dream Style. We’ll show you how to make Ursula into a human to embark on a new questline in the Valley.

How to Unlock Ursula Human Form in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players must obtain Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle in the menu’s Shop to unlock her Vanessa form. The pack requires 4,000 Moonstones, and you can either get this currency for free or purchase it yourself.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Once you’ve acquired the bundle, you can go to the Characters tab in the Collection section of the menu. Then, select Ursula to change her Dream Style to “Vanessa.”

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The only problem is Ursula will need your help to fix the human form enchantment by collecting resources for her quest.

How to Complete These Legs Were Made for Walking Quest Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players must obtain the following materials to help Ursula with her new human form:

3 Purple Rising Penstemons (Peaceful Meadow)

3 Purple Falling Penstemons (Plaza)

10 Raspberries (Plaza and Peaceful Meadow)

2 Purified Night Shards

3 Onyx

If you aren’t sure how to get Onyx, you can mine any rocks in the Valley, but it does have a reasonably low spawn rate. I know I struggled to even find one of these materials, so you’ll just need to keep mining until you’ve gotten the correct amount. Other than the Onyx, players can craft Purified Night Shards with Night and Dream Shards.

After you’ve collected enough items, you can give them to Ursula and take a picture with her. Then, you must go to your house and Chez Remy to cook a three-star or higher meal. You can check out our All Recipes guide if you want to know the ingredients of a specific dish. Unfortunately, your cooking expertise won’t satisfy Ursula, and she will ask you to buy the Elegant Furniture from Scrooge McDuck’s shop.

You can select Ursula’s icon on the Furniture section of the shop to buy a product with the Elegant tab. Players can also filter the collection by choosing ‘Elegant’ in the Style tab. I recommend checking your inventory before making another purchase, as I already had some items from previous adventures. In return, you can place three Elegant items anywhere in the Valley, rewarding you with a familiar piece of jewelry from the Little Mermaid.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Now that you know how to make Ursula a human, you can check out our guide on her Level 10 friendship quest, A Deal With Ursula. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Disney Dreamlight Valley content.