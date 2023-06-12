Image Source: Mojang

Are you having trouble seeing at night in Minecraft? Eat some delicious, but Suspicious Stew empowered with the Night Vision buff That’s what I do, anyway! It’s especially helpful when you’re nowhere near investing time into alchemy. If that’s exactly what you need, then here’s how to make Night Vision Suspicious Stew in Minecraft.

How to Craft Night Vision Suspicious Stew in Minecraft

In order to make a fresh batch of Night Vision Suspicious Stew in Minecraft, you need four ingredients. Since Suspicious Stew changes based on the flower, the recipe is largely the same except using a flower that grants Night Vision.

Gather a Red Mushroom and Brown Mushroom. If you roam around swamp, nether, and mushroom biomes, as well as poking around inside dark caves, then you’ll find plenty of Red and Brown Mushrooms. However, the latter is also found growing on dead trees and even under live ones. Gather a Poppy. Poppies grow in abundance all over plains, forests, and flower forests. If you’ve having a hard time finding some, you can be a heartless monster and kill golems instead. They drop poppies upon dying. Craft a Bowl. All you need are three planks—it does matter what type you have. Arrange them in the shape of a ‘V’ to craft a bowl. In doing so, you’ll get four bowls out of it. Cook a bowl of Night Vision Suspicious Stew. Off to the nearest Crafting Table, throw in x1 Red Mushroom, x1 Brown Mushroom, x1 Bowl, and x1 Poppy. It doesn’t matter how the ingredients are arranged, and you’ve got your soup!

And that’s how you make Night Vision Suspicious Stew in Minecraft. Down the hatch it goes for better vision in the dark! If you’re up for more, you’ll find other guides and related content using the links below. Have you tried trimming armor yet?

About the author

