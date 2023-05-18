How To Join Web Battles & Unlock Free Spider-Verse Cosmetics in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

The first part of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is getting closer and closer as it swings into theaters on June 2, 2023. It gets even better since Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 are about to join Gwen Stacy in Fortnite very soon with some outstanding-looking sets. Though there’s no official date for the characters to debut in the Item Shop, all Spider-Verse cosmetics — from sprays to outfits — have been leaked in the game’s latest update. Today, however, Epic Games announced Fortnite Web Battles, a friendly competition among the community that runs from May 18 to May 22 and grants players some of the Spider-Man items for free by completing in-game quests. Keep reading to find out how to join Web Battles and unlock the Spider-Verse cosmetics in Fortnite.

How To Join Fortnite Web Battles

To join Fortnite Web Battles is quite simple: all you have to do is go to webbattles.fortnite.com and click on ‘Log in’, then use the email linked to your Epic Games account or choose the platform linked to gain access to the event page.

How to Unlock Free Spider-Verse Cosmetics

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

As soon as you’re logged in, a screen will pop up asking you to choose a side in the competition. Players will have to choose either Team 2099 or Team Miles. It’s important to note that, even though they show Miguel’s Glare and Shocked Miles emoticons as a reward for their respective teams, leaker iFireMonkey clarified that both will be granted for free to players that earn 40 points across the entire event, making it not really a big deal to pick one character over the other.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

After picking a side, you’ll receive the Spidey 2099 logo spray, which like the other cosmetics in this event should be available in your game the next time you log in or within approximately 7 days after Web Battles ends.

All Web Battles Quests in Fortnite

Now, for 5 days in a row, the community will be given a daily challenge on the site to complete in-game to earn points. Today’s ‘Day 1 battle’ is to eliminate opponents, each elimination granting you 1 point. These are the challenges for the next 4 days, thanks to leakers Luwwani and iFireMonkey:

Day 2: Damage Dealt (1 point for every 100 damage)

Day 3: Individual Shield Restored (1 point for every 100 shields)

Day 4: Critical Damage Dealt (1 point for every 100 critical damage – headshots)

Day 5: Storm Circles Survived

Don’t worry if you miss a day or two on these quests. Earning a total of 40 points by the end of Web Battles on May 22 will send all previous rewards to your locker along with Spider-Ham’s Mallet pickaxe and its built-in Put ‘Er There emote. Both of these will be sold in the Item Shop soon, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to get them for free!

And that’s how to get all five Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse-themed cosmetics in Fortnite. For even more guides, like how to defeat Darth Vader and more, check out the related posts below. Hope we’ve helped!

