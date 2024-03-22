How to Infiltrate Hongakuji Temple Main Hall in Rise of the Ronin

Most of the story quests in Rise of the Ronin are pretty straightforward. That said, there are some which require a bit of extra thought. If you’re as confused as I was, follow these steps to infiltrate the Hongakuji Temple Main Hall in Rise of the Ronin.

Getting Into the Hongakuji Temple Main Hall in Rise of the Ronin

After making your way through the enemy base, you’ll finally be at the main Hongakuji temple. Here, you’ll be expecting to face a boss of some kind. After climbing down from the cliff above, you’ll notice that there’s a front door with an enemy slumped against it.

Of course, it’s not as easy as just walking up to it and opening the door. As you’d expect, it’s locked from the inside. Now, you need to find a new way in.

What you’re going to want to do is climb back up to the walkway by the right of the door. Alternatively, ascend the cliff even higher up behind it. Then, jump and press X to fly across to the roof of the main hall.

You’ll notice that there’s a lit opening on that side of the building, on the side that’s to the right of the main door. Head in there and you’ll find some loot. However, it’s not the way down to the main hall. No matter how much you try, you cannot jump over the crates and stuff in there.

What you’ll want to do is head around to the opposite side of the Hongakuji Temple main hall building, where you’ll find a similar entrance. This is the correct one, and inside you’ll find a Black Marketeer you can buy some gear from, as well as a ladder down to the main hall.

You’ll then come face to face with a stronger enemy for you to defeat before the mission comes to a close. The boss fight isn’t too tough, fortunately. Just make sure you’re using weapons that the enemy is weak against or the right character for the situation.

For more tips on Rise of the Ronin, check out our guide on improving character relationships and how to increase your max health.

