How to Increase Shop Inventory (Polendina & Pulcinella) in Lies of P

Although Lies of P requires players to be self-sufficient in many ways, there are still certain avenues in which the game provides a little more of a helping hand. The presence of various vendors throughout the world can give players a little boost for the challenges ahead, and they have the potential to get even better over time. If you are curious about how to increase the shop inventory of both Polendina and Pulcinella in Lies of P, then this guide is for you.

Where to Find Polendina and Pulcinella in Lies of P

Two of the main vendors in Lies of P, Polendina and Pulcinella both offer different wares that can help players for the adventure. The former is located right in the main lobby area of the hotel, and various consumables and throwables can be purchased from the butler at the beginning.

As for the latter, with his master returning, Pulcinella will then be able to offer various Cranks that can be used for handle altering and armor pieces.

Expanding Inventory

While it may have been easier just to allow progression to dictate their inventory, Lies of P wants you to work for it instead. So, the only way to get them to sell even more valuable and useful items is to look for specific items that are hidden around in the city of Krat.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

For Polendina, this means handing over supply boxes, whereas for Pulcinella, it will be various collectibles that are part of Venigni’s original supply of items. Each time you obtain one of these boxes, be sure to head back to Hotel Kratz to speak to either of the vendors. Hand the item over, and the inventory will be expanded further.

This means better armor parts from Pulcinella, and vital upgrade components and side quest items from Polendina. There might also be collectibles up for grabs as well, so be sure to keep a sharp eye out. Here are some of locations for these important pick-ups:

Krat Supply Box – Found in a side room before taking the elevator up towards the Cathedral in Chapter 5.

– Found in a side room before taking the elevator up towards the Cathedral in Chapter 5. Incredible Venigni Collection – Before fighting the King of Puppets in the Rosa Isabelle level, explore the second floor of the mansion and find this in a safe. The room will have three puppets waiting to ambush you.

– Before fighting the King of Puppets in the Rosa Isabelle level, explore the second floor of the mansion and find this in a safe. The room will have three puppets waiting to ambush you. Sturdy Krat Supply Box – Found at the museum, before entering the arena to fight Champion Victor, double back towards the start of the area to find a shortcut ladder. Besides it will be a treasure chest holding this item.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

That's all there is to know about how to increase the shop inventory of both Polendina and Pulcinella in Lies of P.