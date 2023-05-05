Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

On his quest to restore the Jedi Order and help bring peace to the galaxy, Cal Kestis will have his work cut out for him. Not only does he have an entire Galactic Empire to contend with, but he’ll also pick up numerous side quests from locals in a bind. These are called Rumors, and one in particular tasks you with helping a patron called Zygg. For those wondering how to help Zygg in the Swamp in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started!

Helping Zygg in the Swamp in Jedi Survivor

First things first, you’ll hear this Rumor the third time you visit Koboh, which is shortly after completing the Locate Brother Armies mission on Jedha. Speak to the droid called Monk in Plyoon’s Saloon, and they’ll give you the sidequest ‘Help Zygg in the Swamp’ along with a location on your map to find her.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once you reach the Viscid Bog, you’ll find Zygg and Wini in the hut in the middle of the swamp. They’ll be chatting about a lost Datapad that’s really important to Wini, and this is what you’ll need to find to complete this Rumor. Fortunately, said Datapad is not too far away from the hut.

As you walk outside of the hut, head left and you’ll find a Meditation Point. Just below you, in the swamp area beside the Meditation Point is a large rock that’s glowing blue. This rock can be lifted up using Force Lift by pressing R1 and Triangle. If you haven’t unlocked this ability yet, worry not. Continue on the main story and you’ll soon unlock this ability naturally.

Next, jump across and climb the metal around the pillar, but be quick as the pillar will start to slowly sink down. Jump across to the next slightly taller pillar and manoeuver your way to the top of it. Here, you’ll find Wini’s Datapad. Interact with it, and return to Zygg and Wini in the tent.

What Do You Get for Completing the Rumor?

Once you’ve completed this sidequest in Jedi Survivor, Zygg and Wini will return to Pyloon’s Saloon. Further, you’ll also recruit Wini and she then becomes a permanent interactable resident there.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about about how to help Zygg in the Swamp in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more, here’s how to use those orange balloons. Otherwise, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

Related Posts