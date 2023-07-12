How to Help & Make Friends with Violet in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has a plethora of choices for you to make, but not all of them are presented to you in the clearest way. Case in point: There is a way to keep Violet from jumping to her doom at Charity Point, but only if you make a specific dialogue choice. You can even befriend Violet resulting in her helping you later on in your adventure. You may not know how to do this though, and have been left wondering how to help Violet in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals as a result.

Worry not though. We’ve laid out all the information you need in the guide below.

Here’s a spoiler warning for you. We’re going to be discussing specific plot points in Oxenfree 2 on this page. If you’d rather enjoy it spoiler-free, turn back now.

How to Save Violet in Oxenfree 2, Explained

Following the Charity Point Time Loop section in Oxenfree 2, Violet can be found on the bridge leading to the left half of the area. As soon as you bring Riley and Jacob to her though, she’ll start to ask how she can believe if you’re real or not. Jacob will also comment on how she isn’t well and you need to be careful.

You’ll then have the option to tell Violet how to get to safety. In order to keep her from harming herself, you need to choose the left dialogue option that tells her to cross the bridge by going left and away from you.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

This sees her successfully move off the bridge, after which she realizes you’re real and tells you not to let “them” beat you. She’ll then be safe from any permanent danger for the rest of the game.

What Does Saving Violet Do? Explained

After you successfully help Violet in Oxenfree 2, it’ll have a fairly massive impact on the story and outcomes for several characters.

Because she’s alive, she’ll be able to help you stop Olivia from opening tears at the North Camena Community Center. She can also help convince Charlie to step away from Olivia’s plan to open the portals, and can act as a friend who is there for Olivia should she still be around during the epilogue of the game.

Making Friends with Olivia

It’s also worth noting that she needs to be saved in order to earn the “A Brighter Shade of Violet” Trophy. This is earned at the end of the game during the epilogue, but only if you also managed to help Charlie and didn’t make Olivia out as a villain to her.

Now that you’ve successfully figured out how to help Violet in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, you’re ready to take on the rest of the game’s challenges. If you’re struggling with any other sections or choices, we’ve got you covered with our related guides and articles down below.