How to Get & Use Tears of Dreams in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail contains numerous upgrade materials that players need to gather to level up their units, such as Tears of Dreams. If you are curious about this item, this guide will teach you about how to get and use this rare resource.

How to Get Tears of Dreams in HSR

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Tears of Dreams is a special material that you can acquire by leveling up your Nameless Honor. Unfortunately, it is not available as a reward in the free version, Nameless Gift, and you must purchase the paid version, Nameless Glory.

It costs $9.99, and you will also receive 680 Stellar Jades, four Star Rail Special Passes, two Tracks of Destiny, and more. You can get Tears of Dreams by reaching levels 15, 20, 25, 35, 40, 45, and 50, and you will obtain 312 Tears of Dreams in total.

Besides purchasing Nameless Glory, you can also buy Herta Contract: Resource Supply V2 from the Contract Shop. It costs 660 Oneiric Shards, and you will get 150 Tears of Dreams and 60,000 Credit.

How to Use Tears of Dreams in HSR

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Tears of Dreams can be used to replace level-up materials for Traces and Ascension materials for Light Cones. The higher the material rarity you want to substitute, the more Tears of Dreams you need to spend.

For example, you can exchange nine Tears of Dreams to get one four-star Trace level-up material. On the other hand, you only need to spend three Tears of Dreams to obtain one three-star Trace level-up material. Lastly, you can receive one two-star material for one Tears of Dreams.

Personally, I don’t recommend purchasing Nameless Glory if you only want to get Tears of Dreams. You can easily obtain Trace and Light Cone materials by grinding Calyxes, so there’s no need to spend real-life money on this item.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Tears of Dreams. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can check out our guide on how to get Dr. Ratio for free. He is a single-target DPS character who follows the Path of The Hunt and has an Imaginary element.