How to Get & Use Space-Time Prism in Honkai: Star Rail

HoYoVerse’s tactical turn-based gacha RPG is proving to be an addicting follow-up to their 2020 super hit Genshin Impact. Not only is it free-to-play, but the entire experience feels premium and polished. One of the cooler aspects of Honkai: Star Rail are its many Curios, which can help give you the edge in combat. For those wondering how to get and use the Space-Time Prism in Honkai: Star Rail, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s get into it!

What Is the Space-Time Prism in HSR?

The Space-Time Prism is a powerful Curio that you can unlock in Honkai: Star Rail. Essentially, Curios gift players with different buffs and abilities that can increase the strength and damage potential of their party. Specifically, it increases all ally’s Eidolon Resistance levels by one.

How to Get It

Most Curios can be found in Herta’s Office, but some need to be farmed and are luck-based. The Space-Time Prism can be found in the Domains within the Simulated Universe, which is the game’s version of Labyrinth mode. This ostensibly turns HSR into a rogue-like dungeon-crawler. As a result, getting the Space-Time Prism is largely down to RNG.

From what we can gather, when you’re given the choice to obtain a Curio, opt for ones that the game describes as Negative Curios and avoid ones that talk about Code Curios. This will hopefully give you more of a chance to unlock the Space-Time Prism.

How to Use It

How useful the Space-Time Prism is depends on your party. See, if your team is made up of 5-Star units, it’ll be super handy. On the other hand, if your team comprises of maxed out 4-Star units, it’s less effective. Ultimately, this Curio is very powerful and increases your team’s damage output significantly thanks to its Eidolon Resistance level buff.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to shed some light on how to get and use the Space-Time Prism in Honkai: Star Rail. For more, here’s how to unlock the Trash Can Helmet. Alternatively, feel free to explore our related coverage down below before you go.

