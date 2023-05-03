How to Get & Use Dazzling Rainbowite in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Source: HoYoverse

Over the course of your journey in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll inevitably come across a whole host of strange items that you may not necessarily know what to do with. And it certainly doesn’t help that the game isn’t exactly very forthcoming in guiding you in that regard. Here’s how to get and use the Dazzling Rainbowite in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Get Dazzling Rainbowite in Honkai: Star Rail

You’ll be able to get your hands on the Dazzling Rainbowite in Honkai: Star Rail once you’ve reached Jarilo-VI and have progressed through the story there a little. You’ll want to look for the Mysterious Woman NPC, who’s located just east of the Goethe Grand Hotel Space Anchor, as indicated in the map screenshot down below:

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Speak with her and she’ll ask you to choose between two chests. The smaller chest contains the Dazzling Rainbowite, while the bigger chest will trigger a combat encounter with some enemies. Not to worry, though; even if you pick wrongly, you’ll still get to open the other chest afterwards to collect your prize.

How to Use the Dazzling Rainbowite

Now that you have the Dazzling Rainbowite, it’s time to turn it in for some goodies. From the Mysterious Woman’s location, head south a little to find Balaway standing in the alleyway. Again, we’ve included a screenshot down below to show you his exact location:

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Speak with him, and choose the dialogue option that says “I’m holding a fistful of crystal” and he’ll hand over a Praise of High Morals. This item can then be used to interact with the fountain on Jarilo-VI, and we’ve got a whole guide here on how to get the most out of it.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use the Dazzling Rainbowite in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

