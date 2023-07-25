How to Get & Use Cargo Control Key In Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is filled with numerous secrets and hidden treasures, and one mysterious item you may encounter is the Cargo Control Key. Since the game won’t tell you how to use this object, we have made this guide to tell you the purpose of this key and the reward you’ll get!

Remnant 2 Cargo Control Key Location

You can acquire the Cargo Control from a locked treasure chest in Ford’s room in Ward 13. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to open it the first time you meet the man, and you will need to progress the story a little bit.

After you choose your Archetype by speaking to Wallace, you will accompany Ford into the abandoned Old Ward. Since the area is very dark, the old man will give you a flashlight to help you see better. If you inspect the object, you will discover four numbers scratched to the bottom side of the flashlight.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

0415 is the code you need to unlock the chest. Luckily, the game does not randomize these numbers, and all players should be able to open the locked box with the same code. Inside the chest, you will find the mysterious Cargo Control Key, which the game marks as a Quest Item.

Where to Use Cargo Control Key in Remnant 2

In order to use the Cargo Control Key, you must head north and pass by the dock. There will be an area filled with abandoned cargo containers, and you have to walk through a narrow passageway until you reach a locked green door.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You can use the Cargo Control Key to access the secret room, and inside, you will discover the MP60-R Handgun on the table. The firearm is great for close-range combat and offers a high fire rate. Although it doesn’t pack the same punch as bigger weapons, it is still a great weapon to have in your arsenal.

While solving the mystery of the Cargo Control Key is great, there are still many more secrets in Remnant 2. For example, you may already notice an isolated area beyond the cargo chamber. You won’t be able to access that section from this side and must pass through a portal in the Labyrinth. Although it’s a bit of a chore, the rewards are worth the effort since you can get Leto’s Stash, containing the Chicago Typewriter and the Leto Mark II armor set!