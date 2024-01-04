How to Get Sharpening Stone in Valheim

If there’s one truth about Valheim, progress is impossible without the use of crafting stations, from workbenches to an artisan table. These can also be upgraded; in fact, if you plan on improving your forge, you’ll need to know how to get and use sharpening stones in Valheim.

Farming Sharpening Stones in Valheim

Like most of the mechanics in Valheim, getting Sharpening Stones means meeting several prerequisites. It’s a bit of a hassle, so let’s get started:

Build a Smelter. The first stop on your way to Sharpening Stones is with a Smelter, not a Blast Furnace. You need x20 Stone and x5 Surtling Cores. Stone is easy to find, but if you want Surtling Cores, you’ll need to delve into Burial Chambers. Don’t forget to gather coal, too! Locate and smelt Scrap Iron or Iron Ore into Iron Bars. Your best bet is Scrap Iron, which can mine from Sunken Crypts. Iron Ore is hard to come by given that it doesn’t spawn from nodes. Any pickaxe will do! You just need to smelt two Iron Bars. Build a Stonecutter. Now onto the Stonecutter, which requires x10 Wood, x2 Iron Bars, and x4 Stone. That’s easy enough, right? You should have most of that already. Craft a Sharpening Stone. Once the Stonecutter is complete, use it to craft a Sharpening Stone, which is another x5 Stone.

What Sharpening Stones Are Used For in Valheim

Despite its name, Sharpening Stones serve no other purpose than crafting Grinding Wheels. Those in and of themselves serve no other function other than upgrading your Forge. With a single Sharpening Stone and x25 Wood, you can have one up and running in no time.

Another interesting tidbit about Sharpening Stones is that they’re portal-friendly. That means you can have one in your inventory when you pass through portals. It makes upgrading stations at your other bases a lot quicker.

At any rate, we can finally close the book on how to get Sharpening Stones in Valheim. Be sure to check out our other guides, like leveling up skills and smelting Black Metal!