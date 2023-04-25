Image Source: Iron Gate Studio

In Valheim, you’re always working towards something better, whether it’s a weapon, armor, or a new defensive wall for your home. If you’ve been using Silver or Iron for a while and feel an upgrade is needed, be on the lookout for Black Metal. With this handy guide, we’ll teach you where to find and how to smelt Black Metal in Valheim. Let’s get started!

How to Smelt Black Metal in Valheim and Where to Find it

Black Metal in Valheim isn’t necessarily hard to find, but it is one of those materials that doesn’t appear naturally as an ore vein, like copper and tin. So, grab your best gear and a cart and follow along with these steps:

First, obtain some Coal. If you don’t already have a stockpile of Coal, you’re better off starting there. Toss some Wood, Core Wood, or Fine Wood into a Charcoal Kiln and you’re good to go. Having three stacks of Coal (that’s 50 pieces) is a good start. Find some Fulings to beat up. Now, saddle up partner because you’re off to the Plains. This particular biome is home to the Fulings, these goblin-looking creatures that roam or group together in Fuling Villages. Grab them by the ankles and shake loose the Black Metal Scraps they have hidden in their loincloths. Also, if you find any chests, they too can contain Black Metal Scraps. Build a Blast Furnace. With the help of an Artisan Table, craft a Blast Furnace. To smelt a single Black Metal bar, you need x2 Coal and x1 Black Metal Scrap. Since a single Black Metal weapon can require dozens of bars, you’re going to need a lot of Coal and Black Metal Scraps.

Now that you know how to smelt Black Metal in Valheim, you’re on your way to better weapons and tools, like Skoll and Hati. Do note though that there isn’t a Black Metal armor set, other than a Black Metal Shield. If you found this guide helpful, check out the related content down below. We suggest expanding what the game is capable and installing the best Valheim mods you can’t live without.

