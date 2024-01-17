How to Get Seeds & Farm in Graveyard Keeper

There is so much more to being a Graveyard Keeper than autopsies and raising the undead. Growing and harvesting crops is an integral part of living in this strange new land so we are here to show you how to unlock farming and purchase seeds in Graveyard Keeper!

How to Unlock Farming in Graveyard Keeper

It’s pretty important to get farming unlocked as soon as possible in Graveyard Keeper. Though at first, you get regular deliveries of bodies from the donkey and cart you will eventually want them to arrive quicker. The only way to do this is to grow carrots to entice him!

Image Source: tinyBuild via Twinfinite

Growing food starts with finding a Gardening Bench. This is located at the end of your homestead toward the bottom-right near the road. Inspect the bench and get the prompt to speak to the innkeeper, Horadric. At the Dead Horse Tavern, you can speak to Horadric about the Garden and receive a Gardening Certificate. You are also told to go and talk with the Merchant. After your chats, you can return to the Gardening Bench and repair it to start filling your garden with Empty Garden Beds.

How to Plant Seeds and Farm

You can buy seeds from the farmer who is found on the path south of the cornfield. All seeds cost money starting with Carrots at 9 Copper each. You will need at least four seeds but once they are planted you can just watch them grow without further interference.

Image Source: tinyBuild via Twinfinite

When you return a few days later you will see the plants have grown and are ready to harvest. Not only will you receive some crops but you will get a few seeds back too! Get planting again and have a never-ending supply of fruit and vegetables on your farm. Not only that but you will get some garden waste which is super useful for creating potions.

Keep levelling up your skills and you will be able to grow more crops with higher quality. Don’t forget to assign a zombie or two to tend to your farm so you have a good rotation of crops being harvested.

That’s all we have on farming in Graveyard Keeper. For more hints and tips why not check out more of our Graveyard Keeper guides below.