Enshrouded allows you to explore a vast open-world with plenty of different materials to farm and craft items with. As you get further in, you’ll need even more resources to keep up with the game’s challenges. Here’s how to get Salt in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded Salt Location

After unlocking the Hunter in Enshrouded, you’ll need to start thinking about getting Salt to craft a new set of armor. The good news is that Salt can be farmed pretty easily, though you’ll need to brave a Shrouded area to get to it.

You’ll want to head to the Egerton Salt Mines, as indicated in the map screenshot down below:

Image Source: Keen Games

The Salt Mines will get marked on your map as a point of interest after unlocking the Hunter. They’re located just northwest of the Ancient Spire – Springlands fast travel point.

The Mines are in the Shrouded area down the path, but if you make a beeline for it, you should be able to get in and get a bunch of Salt even at the base level of Shroud protection duration. Of course, to make things easier for yourself, upgrade the Flame Altar to increase the amount of time you can spend in the Shroud.

Just like all other resources in the game, the Salt nodes you find here will respawn after a few in-game days, or when you reload the save file.

What Salt Is Used For in Enshrouded

Salt is required to make Dried Fur, which lets you craft a new set of armor. Once you unlock the Hunter, craft a drying rack, then deposit Salt and Animal Fur to get Dried Fur. This can then be used to craft the Scout armor set, which should be a nice defensive upgrade for you.

That's all you need to know about how to get and use Salt in Enshrouded.