Manor Lords contains plenty of items to help make the medieval town of your dreams. One of these important decorative items is Rooftiles, which serve a purpose both in construction and as items to export for money. If you’re struggling to find them, here’s our guide on how to get Rooftiles in Manor Lords.

How to Make Manor Lords Rooftiles

The key ingredient for Rooftiles in Manor Lords is Clay. Unfortunately, this in itself is quite hard to come by.

How to Get Clay

Firstly, you can mine Clay by using a Mining Pit constructed over a vein in the floor. If you want a faster and more reliable method, you can import it via Manor Lords’ trading mechanic. Each piece of Clay costs one gold, so be sure to stock up on as many as you can – you’ll need plenty to build Rooftiles.

Using the Clay Furnace

Once you have Clay, you need to construct a Clay Furnace. This machine requires at least one worker assigned to it at all times, so this suits towns with a larger population.

Fortunately, it’s much easier from here. Simply activate the Clay Furnace and the worker assigned to it will automatically convert every piece of Clay into a Rooftile. Then collect them once the process has finished, and add them to your inventory.

How to Use Rooftiles in Manor Lords

There are two main ways to use Rooftiles in Manor Lords: you can either trade them, or use them as an upgrade resource.

First and foremost, selling off Rooftiles is a great way of accruing extra gold. Bear in mind that importing a single block of Clay, the sole component of Rooftiles, costs just one gold. When selling finished Rooftiles, you can get eight gold for each one. That’s a very easy profit, which is never a bad thing when resources are limited.

Other than that, you can use Rooftiles as a building upgrade item. You’ll find it most useful when upgrading your Church and Burgage Plot. This gradually increases the size of your plot, so it’s always worth holding onto a few spare Rooftiles that you don’t sell.

That's all you need to know about getting Rooftiles in Manor Lords!

