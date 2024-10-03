Research is necessary in Dandy’s World to unlock lots of content, from Toons to Trinkets. If you’re struggling to get the research you need, then you’ll need to know exactly how to get research fast in Dandy’s World.

Best Ways to Get Research in Dandy’s World

In Roblox Dandy’s World, research may seem rather abstract at first as you play your first few games. Research measures your knowledge of the enemies you encounter in the game, and there are two ways to gather more research:

Encountering a Twisted (provides 5% research)

Picking up Research Capsules (provides 2% research)

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

On each floor, two Research Capsules will appear per Twisted, and they will provide research for that Twisted. Don’t worry about other players, as they will appear for everyone in the game. So you don’t need to rush over before anyone else does!

Once you’ve gained 50% research for a Twisted in Dandy’s World, you’ll unlock a cool description of that enemy. At 100%, however, you’ll unlock a unique Trinket. Considering Trinkets are powerful, you’ll want to gather research on all the enemies to make sure you have everything at your disposal.

Some characters and Trinkets can only be purchased upon the research of a specific Twisted, meaning you must fully research specific enemies before you can gain access to more characters and buffs. So knowing how to get research quickly is very important!

The best way to get research fast in Dandy’s World is to make sure to do the following:

Play as Rodger Pick up all Research Capsules Be chased by all Twisteds on each floor at least once

When doing this, you can gain 14% research for every Twisted you encounter. This means you only need to encounter each enemy 8 times to fully research them. As numerous enemies will spawn per floor, you can gain lots of research by making sure you get chased and find all the capsules around each map.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Rodger is needed for this as he doubles gained research. To unlock him, you need to have obtained at least 50% research for any one Twisted and 1,000 Ichor.

For Main Character Twisteds, you need to get to Floor 6, as from there on there are increasing chances of encountering one of them. Only one will spawn per Floor, meaning you must make numerous deep visits if you want to fully research them.

Now that you know everything you need to know about getting research in Roblox Dandy's World, you'll get what you need in no time.

