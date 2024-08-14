To become the most powerful character possible, you’ll need to know how to get Raging Demon in Type Soul. This is a new skill in the hit Roblox game, complete with its own abilities and powers. Let’s look at how to get this new skill, and what it does in-game.

How to Unlock Raging Demon in Type Soul

To unlock Raging Demon in Type Soul, you need to level up skills for the Kido skill tree. This is accessible for both Quincy and Arrancar characters, meaning there’s no reason you can’t get it.

First, you have to look for a Lost Soul NPC across the Type Soul open world – or a player willing to trade. Then, look at the skill trading menu, specifically the Kido column. Here, select the Soul Style option from the Kido tree, and you should see a letter in the top-right corner. This correlates to the current power of the Raging Demon move, increasing when you land M1 moves and combos, but consistently decaying over time.

Some Type Soul players have also reported the skill dropping randomly as a reward from the AFK world. If you regularly set your character there while you’re busy doing other things, there’s a good chance it’ll end up in your inventory without any effort at all.

What Does Raging Demon Do in Type Soul?

Raging Demon, or Thousand Deaths as it’s called in-game, is a skill that duplicates your player character so there are three of them in total. It then executes an unskippable animation where your character lands a flurry of rapid punches on the enemy, sending them into ragdoll after.

Obviously, the main buff here is the vast damage output that scales the more hits you land. It tends to clear a full bar of enemy health, and occasionally a bit more depending on your stats. If you’re facing a particularly tough boss and need a skill that’ll whittle down plenty of HP without having to work too hard for it, Raging Demon is a great choice.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Raging Demon in Type Soul. For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link, Kengan Trello link, and Clover Retribution Trello link.

