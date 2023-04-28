How to Get Past the Flowing Water Obstacle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Even though the bulk of your time will be spent deflecting blaster bolts back into Stormtroopers’ dumb faces, slicing interplanetary monstrosities into confetti with your lightsaber, and Force throwing unsuspecting victims off clifftops, you’ll also come across quite a few environmental puzzles during your sci-fi adventure. If you’re struggling to get past the flowing water environmental obstacle early in your Star Wars Jedi: Survivor playthrough, worry not as we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Get Past the Flowing Water Puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Shortly after meeting friendly bounty hunter Bode Akin, Cal Kestis will come across an environmental puzzle featuring a wooden platform with water flowing down it. While on the surface, the puzzle looks straightforward enough, every time you try to jump up the platform, the water pushes Cal Kestis back down to the bottom again. So, what gives?

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Specifically, you’ll have to use the right-hand side wall to wall-run up and then double-jump and continue wall-running to overcome this environmental puzzle.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

In short, you’re going to need to run at the right-hand wall and press X on PlayStation (or A on Xbox) to jump and begin wall-running. While you’re wall-running, you’ll need to double-jump by pressing X (or A) twice and continue wall-running, which should give you enough of a boost to grab onto the ledge at the top.

Finally, pull yourself up and Bob’s your uncle, you’ve overcome this dastardly obstacle (seriously, it took us longer to figure out than we care to admit, but we digress).

And with that, we’ve hopefully shown you how to get past the flowing water environmental obstacle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more, feel free to browse the links below. And as always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for more tips and tricks to help you on your adventure far, far away.

