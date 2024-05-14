Seeing ghosts is definitely a great ability to have, but in Bleach that comes with a lot of issues and problems. If you want to play a Roblox experience directly inspired by the anime, then Type Soul is the right game for you. But if you’re confused about the progression of souls in the game, we are here to explain how to get Menoscar in Type Soul.

How to get Menoscar in Type Soul

The Menoscar is the first step in the Soul progression, on the long road to become the overall powerful Arrancar. First of all, you need to become a Menos to start with. This is the first step towards the transformation that you can do by eating the corpse of a Menos NPC. Since you will begin the game as the weakest form possible, Fishbone, you want to kill other Hollows and eat their body parts to gain experience points.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

After gaining enough experience points, you can approach other Menos NPCs and kill them and eat them as well by pressing the B key. The best way to recognize a Menos NPC from other player characters is the much less erratic movement. Just watch them for a bit and you shouldn’t have any doubts about it. Now, you need to remove the mask from your character, which you can do by pressing both Ctrl and K. Only then you will become a Menoscar.

Menoscar Abilities

The Menoscar has two abilities, which can help you defeat more powerful enemies than before. They are Cero and Garganta. Still, the speed of the character is still quite slow, even though a bit better than the Fishbone of course. We would recommend you keep on progressing, especially if you want to defeat even more powerful enemies.

Progression in Type Soul

After becoming a Menoscar, the way to progress towards becoming an Arrancar is by transforming into another character and then removing the mask from your character.

For example, if you’re looking to become an Adjucar you have to become an Adjucas form, by killing off a NPC Menos. You can easily find them in the Menos forest. After you’ve killed one and eat it, you know what to do: just remove the mask and you’ve made another step toward the more powerful form.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Menoscar in Type Soul. For more information on the game, check out how to get Vastocar and the Adjucar progression guide.

