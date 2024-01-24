Bricks made a revolution in house-building, and the same will happen to you once you start making them. However, making bricks will seem hard in the beginning unless you know where to look for materials, of course. So, here is how to get Lumps of Clay in Enshrouded and what to use it for.

Where to Find Lumps of Clay in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Somewhere during the early-mid game, you will get the task called Table Saw For The Carpenter. This task will lead you to the town of Thornhold. Here, you will find extensive deposits of Lumps of Clay that are, as any other resource in the game, crucial for progressing your Enshrouded journey.

Additional Locations

You can find clay in other places as well, but it is most common in the hills that surround the areas you explore while being level 10-15. The ones I found most fruitful are Diadwyn, Westcott, and the hills north of the Lone Thistle.

What Can You Craft With Lumps of Clay in Enshrouded

The main use of Lumps of Clay in Enshrouded is to make Fired Bricks. Afterward, you can turn these bricks into building blocks for your base. Certain decorative items, such as fireplaces and dishes, are made out of clay and bricks as well.

Finally, tools such as the Mortar, Crucible, Smelter, and Kiln all require Lumps of Clay to make. The good thing is that you get each of those for free by completing related quest lines. However, you’ll need a bunch of clay if you want to make more, which you will need for time-efficient crafting.

That sums up all the information you need on how to get and use Lumps of Clay in Enshrouded. If this guide was helpful and you want to learn more about the world that Enshrouded is set in, check out the guides we linked down below.