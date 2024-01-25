How to Get Linen in Enshrouded

If you want to progress in Enshrouded you’ll have to roll up your sleeves, and the same goes for making Linen. The required materials become available only a bit later in your adventure, and there are other prerequisites you’ll have to fulfill. So, we broke down the whole process into simple steps you should use to get Linen in Enshrouded. They are just below!

How to Make Linen in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

To make Linen in Enshrouded, you’ll need Flax and a Hand Spindle production tool. But before you can get any of those two things, you’ll need to rescue the Hunter. She is the one who will need Linen the most for her crafts.

You can find her in an Ancient Vault northeast of the Cinder Vault. After you rescue the Hunter and finish a couple of quests for her, she will give you The Hunter’s Hand Spindle quest. This will reward you with the Hand Spindle and with a recipe to craft more.

Once you’re done with that, place the Hand Spindle in your base and fill it with Flax. The recipe that’s selected by default is Linen, and production will commence immediately. Each piece of Linen needs two Flax to make and 10 seconds of production time, making it one of the quickest resources to make in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Flax in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you need a reliable source of Flax, look around the Revelwood Spire. You’ll find plenty of it on the hills that surround it. Furthermore, you can produce more Flax at home by using the Seedbed you can craft with the Farmer. You’ll need plenty of water to do this, so stock up on it.

What Can You Craft With Linen in Enshrouded?

There are a couple of important crafting recipes in Enshrouded that involve Linen, and those are:

Medium Backpack

Advanced Glider

Armor from the Hunter and the Alchemist

Comfort and decoration items

Shields

That sums up everything you need to start making Linen in Enshrouded. If this guide was helpful and you want to learn more stuff about Enshrouded, check out the links we provided below, including a list of beginner tips and tricks.