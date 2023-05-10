How to Get Larvesta & Volcarona in Pokemon GO

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

The Larvesta/Volcarona line is one of the most popular in the entire franchise because the latter is arguably one of the best Bug-type Pokemon. Even though it was introduced over a decade ago in Pokemon Black and White, Volcarona has maintained its high standing and looks to be just as good in GO. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Larvesta and Volcarona in Pokemon GO.

How to Get Larvesta in Pokemon GO

Get ready to walk around and hatch some eggs, because as of right now, Larvesta can only be obtained by hatching eggs. The good news is that you don’t have to worry about getting an egg from a Gym or Poke Stop that doesn’t contain Larvesta. The Torch Pokemon can be hatched from 2K, 5K, and 10K eggs up until the end of The Instinctive Hero event on May 10, 2023 at 8 PM local time.

Some players are reporting that their hatch rates for Larvesta have been lower than 1%, but tested rates are almost always going to be different from the actual programmed appearance rates. Still, it’s clearly a rare Pokemon to obtain from an egg, so lace up those walking shoes and get some incubators ready.

There’s currently no news about how to get Larvesta following the conclusion of The Instinctive Hero, but we’ll be sure to include that information as soon as it becomes available.

How to Evolve Larvesta into Volcarona in Pokemon GO

Volcarona is fantastic, but with great power comes a great Candy cost. Players need 400 Larvesta Candy to evolve Larvesta into Volcarona. Once you hatch that little firey grub, we suggest setting it to your buddy.

The bright side here is that it only takes 2 KM of walking to earn candy with Larvesta as your buddy. It’s not the 1 KM required for other high-cost evolutions like Magikarp and Swablu, but the Volcarona you get will certainly be worth the effort.

Is Volcarona Worth Getting in Pokemon GO?

As of right now, the consensus on Volcarona as a viable option for PvP has not been formed. It doesn’t seem to be high-tier in battle simulators, but time will tell. Plus there’s the chance it could get its signature attack Fiery Dance during an event or a Community Day in the future, which would only increase its viability.

As for raids, Volcarona is one of the better options in Pokemon GO if you need a Fire attacker. On top of that, it could potentially be the best Bug-type attacker in the game, going toe-to-toe with the Mega Bug-type Pokemon and Pheromosa.

That’s all there is to know about how to get Larvesta and Volcarona in Pokemon GO. If at first, you don’t find Larvesta then hatch, hatch again.

