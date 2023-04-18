Image Source: Mojang/Blackbird Interactive

Just like in OG Minecraft, your quality of life really starts to improve once you gain access to iron in Minecraft Legends. You’ll be able to start crafting better items and summoning much stronger golems to help you tackle the tougher challenges in the game. With all that out of the way, here’s how to get iron in Minecraft Legends.

Unlocking Iron in Minecraft Legends

After you’ve completed the tutorial in Minecraft Legends and destroyed your first Nether Portal, you’ll be able to build a new improvement structure in any of the villages you’ve discovered in the game. Scroll over to the build menu, then build the Gather Iron structure in a village while near an Improvement Hub.

Image Source: Mojang/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

For every Gather Iron structure you build, you’ll increase your iron inventory size by 150, and we definitely recommend expanding this as quickly as you can. Iron is very valuable in the early game, and the difficulty ramps up pretty quickly too, so you can never have too much of it.

Either way, once you do this, you’ll be able to start sending out your allays to collect iron whenever you come across it in the open-world. You’ll want to look out for the brown reddish rocks in the ground that sparkle a little. When you find it, scroll to the gather menu and send out your iron-gathering allays to start mining it.

Image Source: Mojang/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

Just like with wood and stone, your allays will automatically gather the resource even as you move away and continue exploring.

With enough iron at your disposal, you’ll be able to start crafting the grindstone golem spawners, which give you access to much stronger combat-focused golems that can knock away enemies.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use iron in Minecraft Legends. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

