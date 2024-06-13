Among the many rare and precious items that you can get in A Modded Adventure, this emerald is definitely one of the most coveted. So, if you’re curious about how to Get Hyper’s Chaos Emerald in A Modded Adventure, keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Get The Hyper’s Chaos Emerald

The Hyper’s Chaos Emerald is a rare item, it spawns after waiting for 4,500 seconds (or 45 minutes) on the map and you have a 1 in 15 chance to get it. Basically, you might get lucky and the item may be dropped after a few minutes of playing. Alternatively, you’ll have to wait for your chance to see it spawn before your eyes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Alternatively, you might want to trade with another player to get it, but since this is a rare item you might be ready to have some other precious items to trade for.

What Does Hyper’s Chaos Emerald Do?

This item can be combined with the Green Platinum, or the Pot Platinum, to transform it into Hyper Pot Platinum. While this character looks pretty much the same as the standard Pot Platinum, you can recognize it from its neon blue armor color.

The Hyper Pot Platinum has a strong passive skill, the Infinite Time Stop Movement, which allows you to move around the map freely during the Time Stop. But it also has the following moves:

Stand Jump – a much higher jump than usual

– a much higher jump than usual Hyper Rush – a series of punches that cause 9 damage per hit

– a series of punches that cause 9 damage per hit Hyper Punch – heavy punch attack that causes 54 damage points

– heavy punch attack that causes 54 damage points Hyper Blast – huge wave attack that causes 176 damage points

– huge wave attack that causes 176 damage points Self Heal – hit yourself to recover 1.919 health per hit

– hit yourself to recover 1.919 health per hit Pose – perform a specific pose

– perform a specific pose Ground Slam – slam the ground with huge force dealing 55 damage to everything around the character, can be used twice in a row

– slam the ground with huge force dealing 55 damage to everything around the character, can be used twice in a row Time Stop – freeze time for everyone who does not have time stop movement on the server for 15 seconds.

– freeze time for everyone who does not have time stop movement on the server for 15 seconds. Hyper Power Purge – a huge air bubble at nearby enemies, dealing 86 damage

– a huge air bubble at nearby enemies, dealing 86 damage Roll – roll in front of you dealing 29 damage points to enemies in the way

That’s all you need to know on how to get Hyper’s Chaos Emerald in A Modded Adventure. For more information on this exciting Roblox experience, check out the A Modded Adventure Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy