How to Get Fleuve Cendre Ferryman in Genshin Impact

Although most of the powerful weapons are locked behind Gacha, there are still some great alternatives for F2P players in Genshin Impact. One great example is Fleuve Cendre Ferryman, which you can obtain by playing a mini-game.

Genshin Impact Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Guide

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman is available for purchase at the Fontaine Fishing Association shop. You need to speak with Delaroche, who is fishing on top of a fallen section of ruin on the northeast side of the Court of Fontaine.

Unlike regular shops that accept Mora, you can only buy items using rare fish that you caught with a Fishing Pole. Here are all the fishes you need to collect to purchase Fleuve Cendre Ferryman:

Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection x4

Rippling Heartfeather Bass x10

Blazing Heartfeather Bass x10

Streaming Axe Marlin x12

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Refinement Materials

You can also buy the Refinement Materials for this F2P weapon from Delaroche. The woman will give you one Martens’ Omni-Fix by giving her these items:

Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection x2

Rippling Heartfeather Bass x5

Blazing Heartfeather Bass x5

Streaming Axe Marlin x6

So, in total, you will need to catch these fishes to reach Refinement Level 5:

Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection x8

Rippling Heartfeather Bass x20

Blazing Heartfeather Bass x20

Streaming Axe Marlin x24

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Ascension Materials

If you are planning on upgrading this F2P weapon, you will need to gather a bunch of rare materials to ascend Fleuve Cendre Ferryman. Here is the full list:

Rank Required Level Mora Material 1 Material 2 Material 3 1 20 5,000 Fragment of an Ancient Chord ×3 Drop of Tainted Water ×3 Transoceanic Pearl ×2 2 30 15,000 Chapter of an Ancient Chord ×3 Drop of Tainted Water ×12 Transoceanic Pearl ×8 3 40 20,000 Chapter of an Ancient Chord ×6 Scoop of Tainted Water ×6 Transoceanic Chunk ×6 4 50 30,000 Movement of an Ancient Chord ×3 Scoop of Tainted Water ×12 Transoceanic Chunk ×9 5 60 35,000 Movement of an Ancient Chord ×6 Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm ×9 Xenochromatic Crystal ×6 6 70 45,000 Echo of an Ancient Chord ×4 Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm ×18 Xenochromatic Crystal ×12 Total 150,000 Fragment of an Ancient Chord ×3

Chapter of an Ancient Chord ×9

Movement of an Ancient Chord x9

Echo of an Ancient Chord ×4 Drop of Tainted Water ×15

Scoop of Tainted Water ×18

Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm ×27 Transoceanic Pearl ×10

Transoceanic Chunk ×15

Xenochromatic Crystal ×18

That’s all you need to know about how to get Fleuve Cendre Ferryman. For more Genshin Impact content, I recommend reading our article on the most fun but not meta teams if you are bored playing the same characters.