How to Get Fleuve Cendre Ferryman in Genshin Impact

Although most of the powerful weapons are locked behind Gacha, there are still some great alternatives for F2P players in Genshin Impact. One great example is Fleuve Cendre Ferryman, which you can obtain by playing a mini-game.
Genshin Impact Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Guide
Fleuve Cendre Ferryman is available for purchase at the Fontaine Fishing Association shop. You need to speak with Delaroche, who is fishing on top of a fallen section of ruin on the northeast side of the Court of Fontaine.
Unlike regular shops that accept Mora, you can only buy items using rare fish that you caught with a Fishing Pole. Here are all the fishes you need to collect to purchase Fleuve Cendre Ferryman:
- Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection x4
- Rippling Heartfeather Bass x10
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass x10
- Streaming Axe Marlin x12
Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Refinement Materials
You can also buy the Refinement Materials for this F2P weapon from Delaroche. The woman will give you one Martens’ Omni-Fix by giving her these items:
- Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection x2
- Rippling Heartfeather Bass x5
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass x5
- Streaming Axe Marlin x6
So, in total, you will need to catch these fishes to reach Refinement Level 5:
- Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection x8
- Rippling Heartfeather Bass x20
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass x20
- Streaming Axe Marlin x24
Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Ascension Materials
If you are planning on upgrading this F2P weapon, you will need to gather a bunch of rare materials to ascend Fleuve Cendre Ferryman. Here is the full list:
|Rank
|Required Level
|Mora
|Material 1
|Material 2
|Material 3
|1
|20
|5,000
|Fragment of an Ancient Chord ×3
|Drop of Tainted Water ×3
|Transoceanic Pearl ×2
|2
|30
|15,000
|Chapter of an Ancient Chord ×3
|Drop of Tainted Water ×12
|Transoceanic Pearl ×8
|3
|40
|20,000
|Chapter of an Ancient Chord ×6
|Scoop of Tainted Water ×6
|Transoceanic Chunk ×6
|4
|50
|30,000
|Movement of an Ancient Chord ×3
|Scoop of Tainted Water ×12
|Transoceanic Chunk ×9
|5
|60
|35,000
|Movement of an Ancient Chord ×6
|Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm ×9
|Xenochromatic Crystal ×6
|6
|70
|45,000
|Echo of an Ancient Chord ×4
|Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm ×18
|Xenochromatic Crystal ×12
|Total
|150,000
|Fragment of an Ancient Chord ×3
Chapter of an Ancient Chord ×9
Movement of an Ancient Chord x9
Echo of an Ancient Chord ×4
|Drop of Tainted Water ×15
Scoop of Tainted Water ×18
Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm ×27
|Transoceanic Pearl ×10
Transoceanic Chunk ×15
Xenochromatic Crystal ×18
That’s all you need to know about how to get Fleuve Cendre Ferryman. For more Genshin Impact content, I recommend reading our article on the most fun but not meta teams if you are bored playing the same characters.