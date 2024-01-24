Some materials are hard to come by in Enshrouded and require you to get your hands extra dirty. That is certainly the case for Animal Fur. However, there are ways to make it easier, so here is everything you need to know about how to get Animal Fur in Enshrouded.

Where to Get Animal Fur in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Just as its name suggests, Animal Fur is acquired by killing and looting animals. However, sometimes the animals spawn dead, or other monsters that roam the area kill them for you. It can also spawn in chests sometimes, but that’s a very rare occurrence.

The best weapon for hunting animals for fur in Enshrouded is the bow. You can also use a sword, a wand, or anything else of the sort. Due to their limited range and stealth capabilities, using any of them can make your hunt more difficult than it should be. Also, here are a few extra tips on hunting animals.

Tips for Hunting Animals

Shoot from stealth – On PC, press C to crouch. While crouching, you will be harder to detect and deal extra damage to unaware creatures. This also works for other enemies in Enshrouded, which is convenient for farming all materials, not just Animal Fur.

– On PC, press C to crouch. While crouching, you will be harder to detect and deal extra damage to unaware creatures. This also works for other enemies in Enshrouded, which is convenient for farming all materials, not just Animal Fur. Lock onto enemies for easier aiming – Press the Tab on the PC to lock onto and cycle through locked enemies. It removes any need to aim or compensate for arrow drop while firing your bow.

– Press the Tab on the PC to lock onto and cycle through locked enemies. It removes any need to aim or compensate for arrow drop while firing your bow. Use magic weapons for hostile animals and bows for docile ones – Wielding magic weapons makes kiting hostile creatures much easier.

What Is Animal Fur in Enshrouded and What’s Its Use?

Animal Fur is one of the most common crafting resources you will come upon during your early game in Enshrouded. It’s used for a variety of things, the main ones being crafting armor and utility items such as the Glider. Also, several decorative and household items like the bed are crafted with it.

With that, we conclude this guide on how to get Animal Fur in Enshrouded. Also, we have a bunch of other Enshrouded guides for you to check out here on Twinfinite, including our review of the game. For all other guides, check out the links below.