Density Enchantment for the Mace in combat in Minecraft 1.21
Image Source: Mojang
Category:
Guides

How To Get & Use Density Enchantment In Minecraft 1.21

Death from above.
Image of Alpay Dedezade
Alpay Dedezade
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 09:22 am

The Mace is a brand-new weapon introduced to Minecraft 1.21. It has the unique effect of dealing increased damage the further you fall. The Density Enchantment is a powerful addition to the Mace in Minecraft 1.21 that enhances this stat even further, leading to some pretty crazy maneuvers. Read on to discover how to get and use this neat little upgrade to deal devastating damage to your foes.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Density Enchantment in Minecraft

To get the Density Enchantment for the Mace in Minecraft, you must either use an Enchanting Table on a Mace in your inventory or find it as loot through Enchanted Books within Ominous Vaults.

one way to set up bookshelves around an enchantment table in minecraft
Image Source: Mojang via Twinfinite

To enchant the mace yourself, you must have access to an enchanting table and have a crafted mace in your inventory. After that, you must place the Mace and three Lapis Lazuli in the Enchantment Table and select Density when you see it appear. You must meet the required level to successfully apply the Enchantment. When you do, you’ll get a brand-new Mace with Density, ready to smash enemies with!

How to Use Density Enchantment in Minecraft

To make the best use of the Density Enchantment, you’ll want to attack enemies from as high as you can so you can deal the highest possible amount of damage.

The Density Enchantment builds upon the Mace’s inherent damage boost to falling attacks. It adds an additional damage boost per block fallen, to a maximum of five levels:

  • Level 1: 0.5 (Heart x0.25) damage
  • Level 2: 1 Heart damage
  • Level 3: 1.5 (Heart xo.75) damage
  • Level 4: 2 Hearts damage
  • Level 5: 2.5 (Heart 1.25) damage
High fall damage for the Mace in Minecraft 1.21
Image Source: Mojang

If you’re lucky enough to get an Enchanted Mace with a particularly high level, you’ll be one-shotting the beefiest of mobs while performing jump and falling attacks in Minecraft! It’s a great way of changing up the feel of the combat. It also gives you a tactical advantage over especially difficult enemies.

That’s it for how to get and use the Density Enchantment in Minecraft 1.21. For more on the new update, check out how to get the Wind Charge Enchantment and how to find the new Ominous Trial Chambers here.

Author
Alpay Dedezade
As a passionate gamer and an experienced writer, Alpay uses his enthusiasm and knowledge to cover a range of game topics and has been featured on Twinfinite, The Game Crater, GamingIntel, Stuff.tv, and TheGamer. When not clacking away at his keyboard, he can be found exploring exciting virtual open worlds, lost in a high-concept TV show, or spending an unnecessary amount of money on yet another Steam sale for games he doesn’t have the time to play.