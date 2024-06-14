How To Get & Use Density Enchantment In Minecraft 1.21

The Mace is a brand-new weapon introduced to Minecraft 1.21. It has the unique effect of dealing increased damage the further you fall. The Density Enchantment is a powerful addition to the Mace in Minecraft 1.21 that enhances this stat even further, leading to some pretty crazy maneuvers. Read on to discover how to get and use this neat little upgrade to deal devastating damage to your foes.

How to Get Density Enchantment in Minecraft

To get the Density Enchantment for the Mace in Minecraft, you must either use an Enchanting Table on a Mace in your inventory or find it as loot through Enchanted Books within Ominous Vaults.

To enchant the mace yourself, you must have access to an enchanting table and have a crafted mace in your inventory. After that, you must place the Mace and three Lapis Lazuli in the Enchantment Table and select Density when you see it appear. You must meet the required level to successfully apply the Enchantment. When you do, you’ll get a brand-new Mace with Density, ready to smash enemies with!

How to Use Density Enchantment in Minecraft

To make the best use of the Density Enchantment, you’ll want to attack enemies from as high as you can so you can deal the highest possible amount of damage.

The Density Enchantment builds upon the Mace’s inherent damage boost to falling attacks. It adds an additional damage boost per block fallen, to a maximum of five levels:

Level 1 : 0.5 (Heart x0.25) damage

: 0.5 (Heart x0.25) damage Level 2 : 1 Heart damage

: 1 Heart damage Level 3 : 1.5 (Heart xo.75) damage

: 1.5 (Heart xo.75) damage Level 4 : 2 Hearts damage

: 2 Hearts damage Level 5: 2.5 (Heart 1.25) damage

If you’re lucky enough to get an Enchanted Mace with a particularly high level, you’ll be one-shotting the beefiest of mobs while performing jump and falling attacks in Minecraft! It’s a great way of changing up the feel of the combat. It also gives you a tactical advantage over especially difficult enemies.

That’s it for how to get and use the Density Enchantment in Minecraft 1.21. For more on the new update, check out how to get the Wind Charge Enchantment and how to find the new Ominous Trial Chambers here.

