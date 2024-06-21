How to Get Ailment Talisman in Elden Ring

Besides adding new weapons, the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC also contains several new Talismans. One of the first you can discover is the Ailment Talisman, which requires you to journey to an abandoned settlement. To grab it yourself, here’s a guide on how to get the Ailment Talisman in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recommended Videos

Ailment Talisman’s Location in Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You can obtain the Ailment Talisman at the Abandoned Ailing Village. This settlement is located north of your spawning zone in the Realm of Shadow. To reach this area, you will need to pass through the Scorched Ruin and Three-Path Cross Sites of Grace.

Follow the dirt road and ride Torrent until you see a burned-down village in your northeast. You can find the North Greatbridge Site of Grace near the entrance to the settlement. There’s a friendly spirit you can speak with but he’s in too much pain to pay attention to you.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

The good news is there is no mini-boss in this area. The bad news is there is a swarm of insect monsters. Luckily, the game lets you bring a summon to help you in battle. The enemies are not difficult to fight one-on-one, but they can quickly overwhelm you as a group.

Just follow the road and make your way to the farthest house. You will encounter a mage and three insect monsters. After you defeat them, you can look to your right to find a wooden deck.

On the edge of this structure, you will discover the corpse containing the Ailment Talisman. This item can raise your resistance to the last ailment you suffered.

Before leaving the village, I suggest walking south to find one Revered Spirit Ashes near a large statue. This is a special upgrade item that can make your summoned spirits and Torrent stronger in the Realm of Shadow.

That’s the end of our guide on how to get the Ailment Talisman. For more Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree articles, you can check out our post on all Scadutree Fragments locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy