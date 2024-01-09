With Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 1 in full swing, new skins are dropping all the time for players to collect and equip for any of the game’s modes. If you’re looking to get your hands on The Ageless Explorer skin in Fortnite, here’s how.

How to Unlock Ageless Explorer Skin in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to pick up The Ageless Explorer, all you’ve got to do is head to the item shop and purchase it for 1200 V-Bucks. That’ll be around $10 USD, but it will give you access to the skin for Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing, along with a LEGO variant which seems to be the trend for all of the skins being released.

Not only do you get the skin with either the glasses on or off (the LEGO variant only has the glasses on), but you’ll also get the Illuminator of the Ice back bling that you can use with whatever skin you want. If you want to complete the collection though, you’ll have to head to the shop to pick up the rest of the Dominion’s Dusk set.

What Comes in Fortnite Dominion’s Dusk Set

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Other than the Ageless Explorer skin variants, the Dominion’s Dusk set also contains the Icecaller’s Edge and the Ageless Guitar. The Icecaller’s Edge is a pickaxe skin that will cost 500 V-Bucks, while for a whopping 1000 V-Bucks you can get the Ageless Guitar to use in Fortnite Festival.

Neither the Icecaller’s Edge nor the Ageless Guitar have any other color or design variants like the Sunspot skin, so make sure you’re happy with the way they look before you pick them up. This differs from the original The Ageless skin that released in Chapter 4, Season 1’s battle pass, which was part of the Dominion’s Dawn set and had multiple helmet and outfit variants.

That’s all there is to know regarding how to get the Ageless Explorer skin in Fortnite and what comes in the Dominion’s Dusk set. For more Fortnite content like the 20 best Fortnite girl skins, keep checking back here.