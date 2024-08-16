Among the many abilities that you can find in Blade Ball, this is one you definitely want to keep close to your heart. But if you’ve been wondering how to get Absolute Confidence in Blade Ball, simply keep reading. We’ll tell you all about the necessary steps to bring it home with you!

Recommended Videos

How Do You Get Absolute Confidence in Blade Ball?

Luckily, Absolute Confidence in Blade Ball is easy to obtain: you can simply buy it from the shop. Unfortunately, this is also the most expensive item currently available in Blade Ball. Even buying the base version of Absolute Confidence will set you back 15,000 coins.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

If you are looking to update the ability and make it even stronger – well, you better start saving up. The first update will cost you 7,500 coins, with the second one setting you back another 15,000 coins. All in all, to obtain and fully upgrade Absolute Confidence, you’ll have to spend 37,500 coins. It’s definitely not cheap!

What Is Absolute Confidence?

Absolute Confidence is an offensive ability in Blade Ball that allows you to use a chain to control your ball. With every parry you manage to do, the ball gets faster and faster. While active, all balls are automatically attracted to you. It can be a very effective tool for farming kills as it will make telling where the ball will go next quite easy, at least for a short period of time.

Further upgrades can be used not only for a Heroic Confidence skin but also to shorten the cooldown period along with increasing the server-wide taunt that comes with using Absolute Confidence. But you’ll have to be careful, as any missed parry might result in you being the victim of your very own confidence.

That’s all we have for you on how to get Absolute Confidence in Blade Ball. For more information on the game, check out all the latest codes and our handy trade value list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy