Not all football clubs are created equal. But depending on where you are in the world, not all rules are created equal either. And when it comes to Football Manager, securing a work permit for your player can be a tricky endeavor. Fortunately, we’re here to help. Today, we walk you through how to get a work permit in Football Manager 24.

FM24 Guide to Work Permits

Transfers are a regular occurrence in Football Manager, and each time one is made, a work permit application is automatically triggered. Staff gets the same treatment, and the same applies to contract extensions.

The smaller the club, the tougher a work permit can be to obtain. The less money a club has, and well, same. Of course, signing players outside of the top European leagues can raise its own problems.

And then there’s the Premier League. That’s where things get really fun.

Image Source: SEGA via Twinfinite

Of everything work permit-related, finding the rules is the easiest part. But just to get you there a little quicker, here’s a simple step-by-step.

League > Overview > Rules

Scroll down far enough, and you’ll be greeted by some work permit rules. Of all the leagues, the Premier League rules are the most extensive. For players, it begins and ends with a points system:

International appearances (Automatically successful for sufficient appearances for a top-ranked nation)

League appearances (Points awarded depending on the reputation of the league)

Club continental competition appearances (more points depending on how far the club progressed)

Club league position

League reputation

If the player fits the criteria, then the rest will take care of itself. But if they do not, that’ll cost your club £20K. As such, it may come down to picking and choosing which players are more important to you. If you’re a richer club, then by all means spend away. However, if you’re looking for a challenge, you won’t be able to simply throw money at the problem.

For coaching staff, there is only one requirement:

Head Coaches and Coaches should have at least a Continental C License.

Work Permit Appeal Process in FM 24

Of course, not every player you sign is going to successfully obtain a work permit. So, what happens then? You’ll have to launch an appeal, but it’s not a quick or easy fix. Incidentally, it may not be an inexpensive one either. Appeal bids work as follows:

Players with good potential.

120-day wait for next application.

Additionally, clubs must pay a £5K administrative fee per appeal.

Contract renewals work the same way.

For now, that’s everything you need to know about how to get a work permit in Football Manager 24. Something to keep in mind is that as the game progresses, rules may change. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other FM24 guides at the links below, as well as our full review right here.