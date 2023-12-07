How to Get a Direhorse & Ride it in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

If you’re like a lot of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora players, you’re likely dying to know how to get a Direhorse and ride it ASAP. Fortunately for you, we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for in this detailed guide on the subject.

When Can You Tame a Direhorse in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

So we’ve got good news and bad news when it comes to Direhorses in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

The bad news is that you won’t be able to get a Direhorse until you’ve reached the point in the story where you attempt to meet the Zeswa clan roughly a third of the way into the game. Though you’ll encounter Direhorses out in the wild before this point in the story, you won’t be able to tame and ride them even if you approach them silently.

Likewise, you won’t be able to tame or customize your own personal Direhorse. Anytime you want to ride one, you’ll need find and tame a new mount by approaching it slowly and soothing it by holding down the Square button on PlayStation and the X button on Xbox.

Past that though, there isn’t anything else you need to know in order to claim a Direhorse for some riding. So long as you’ve met these requirements, they’ll let you ride them from one end of the map to the other; or at least, they will so long as you don’t lead them into clear and present danger.

Where Can You Find Direhorses in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

As for where you can typically find Direhorses, it’s actually rather easy.

Though they’re most commonly in the Upper Plains, you can also spot these creatures in any Windswept Grasslands biome. They tend to gather around rivers and other bodies of water to drink, and won’t be too skittish so long as you approach them quietly and with your weapons holstered.

From there, simply use the methods laid out above and they’ll help you cross massive swaths of land in no time flat.

Hopefully this cleared up how to get and ride a Direhorse in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. For more helpful guides and insightful articles tied to the game, you can peruse our other relevant articles down below.