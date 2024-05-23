Central Plains in Wuthering Waves.
How To Fix Wuthering Waves Install Not Working on iOS

iOS devices may be struggling!
Published: May 23, 2024 06:53 am

There’s nothing more frustrating than wanting to play a new game only to find you keep running into issues. If you are downloading or trying to play Wuthering Waves and find it keeps crashing, or is stuck on the loading screen, then we have a few fixes for you. Read on to find out how to fix Wuthering Waves install not working on iOS.

How to Fix Wuthering Waves Install Problem on iOS

If your game is showing a screen much like the one below, the best thing to do is to press the Repair button and then spam the Restart option each time it stops working. You may have to do this a few times before the game’s system reboots properly and your download speed increases.

A few players have reported issues with downloading Wuthering Waves. These range from being unable to download, having super slow download speeds, crashes, or frozen screens. If you are also dealing with these frustrations, then try a few of our fixes.

wuthering waves fix issue
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Make sure your internet connection is stable and strong. You can test the strength of your WiFi by following the steps below:

  1. Download AirPort Utility app;
  2. Go to Settings;
  3. Find AirPort Utility;
  4. Toggle WiFi Scanner;
  5. Select WiFi Scan;
  6. Tap Scan;
  7. Select your network;
  8. If your WiFi is not strong enough then use Mobile Data to play Wuthering Waves.

You should also check for updates for Wuthering Waves. Sometimes a game will crash unexpectedly when it is due for an update.

  1. Unlock your iPhone and go to the App Store;
  2. Tap your profile icon;
  3. Scroll down to find your available updates;
  4. Find Wuthering Heights;
  5. Press Update;
  6. Restart your iPhone.

Follow the steps below to restart your iPhone and potentially fix the issue of Wuthering Waves not installing on iOS properly:

  1. Long press the power key (either the Volume or Lock button) until the power slide appears;
  2. Drag the Power slide to switch off your iOS device;
  3. Wait for 5 seconds
  4. Press and hold your power on butting until the Apple logo shows and your iPhone reboots

Any of those fixes should repair the issue. If the problem persists then check out the Wuthering Waves Discord server for support. For more Wuthering Waves fixes check out how to fix any lagging or stuttering in-game.

To check out even more on the game, here’s how to fix the Wuthering Waves fatal error and the best servers to choose. We’ve also got a Wuthering Waves tier list and codes guide.

Read Article How to Get Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves upside down mountains and ocean
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 23, 2024
Read Article Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 23)
dice dreams feature
Category: Guides
Guides
Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 23)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 23, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (May 23) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (May 23) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others May 23, 2024
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.