How to Fix Network Protocol Error in Minecraft

Need some help figuring out how to fix the network protocol error in Minecraft? There’s nothing worse than attempting to dive into your world or co-op save, only to find an error message prevents you from continuing. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a few fixes to get around it.

Minecraft Network Protocol Error Fixes

The best way to fix the network protocol error in Minecraft is to ensure you’ve fully updated the game and are playing on the latest software version. Here’s what to do:

Open the Minecraft Launcher app on your PC.

If you don’t have the latest software version, a pop-up appears asking you to download it.

Since this error only seems to occur on PC versions of Minecraft, you don’t need to worry if you’re on console or mobile. If you’re getting the error but definitely have the latest version installed, you’re best off deleting Minecraft and the Minecraft launcher entirely and re-downloading them.

If you’re running mods and don’t want to risk losing them all, it’s worth checking which Minecraft version you’re on. As per users on the Labymod forums, it only appears for versions 1.20.5 and 1.20.6. As long as you aren’t on either of those, you should be fine.

Image Source: Mojang

Lastly, you could always try the trusty fix of turning off your router or modem and reconnecting to your network all over again. If the error comes as a result of miscommunication between your device and the Minecraft online servers, this could well iron it out.

By combining these methods, you should be able to bypass the network protocol error in Minecraft. Be sure to also check the Mojang Support X account for the latest on any errors and their eventual fixes.

