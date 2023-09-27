How to Fix Missing Executable Counter-Strike 2 Error for CS2

The servers for CS:GO have finally shut down, and the servers for Counter-Strike 2 are opening in their wake. However, if you tried to update the game on Steam and load in, you might’ve been hit with an error saying “Missing Executable.” Here’s how to fix the Missing Executable Error for CS2.

How Do You Fix the Missing Executable Error for CS2?

Image Source: Twinfinite

If you tried to load into Counter-Strike 2 from your Steam library after you initially clicked update, you might’ve gotten a popup like the one pictured above telling you that it’s failing to open the game. To fix the Missing Executable error, completely exit Steam by right-clicking on the icon on your taskbar and clicking Exit Steam.

Open Steam back up and make your way to your games library. Instead of the green Play button next to Counter-Strike 2, there should be another update for you to install, this time being about 27 to 30GB. This will be the main update that will allow you to get into the game once it’s been properly installed on your computer.

From what we found, that cleared up the issue, and afterwards we were able to get the game to begin downloading without any more errors popping up. It’s still too soon to tell if the game is going to have an otherwise smooth launch compared to some other online-only games of late.

Luckily, this error is a pretty easy fix, and now the only thing between you and playing CS2 is the speed of your internet.