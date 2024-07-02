How to Fix Mike-01 Error in XDefiant - character with rifle in hand shooting in the distance
Category:
Guides

How to Fix Mike-01 Error in XDefiant

Let's fix the error!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 10:35 am

There’s nothing worse than not being able to play a game in peace because of some technical error. But no worries, as we’re here to find out how to fix Mike-01 error in XDefiant so you can get back to gaming. Keep reading to discover what you need to know!

Recommended Videos

XDefiant Mike-01 Error Fixes

There are several ways to fix what might be causing the Mike-01 error to pop up. Sometimes, it might just be a matter of waiting it out. But still, here is what you might want to do first:

Check the Servers Status

Try to check if there are any ongoing issues or perhaps scheduled maintenance on the Ubisoft servers, as that might be the first cause of the error. To check the status of the servers, you can check with the XDefiant X account or also on Ubisoft website.

Reboot Your PC or Console

That is a classic case of just turning off and on again the device you are playing on, be that a PC or a console. That should help clear up any issues that you might be having with your connection. Another good idea is also rebooting your modem or router, especially if you have been having previous connection issues.

Soldiers guarding an objective in XDefiant.
Image Source: Ubisoft

Check For Updates to the Game

Perhaps you are missing the latest update and that is preventing your connection to the servers. So, try to force an update check to see if you are missing anything.

What Is The Mike-01 Error?

This error indicates a problem connecting to the XDefiant servers, which are run by Ubisoft. It seems to be emerging once again as the Season 1 update rolls out. The servers went down for two hours of maintenance, causing Mike-01 to appear while players couldn’t access it.

That is all we have for you on how to fix Mike-01 error in XDefiant. If you are still having issues, check out our other articles on how to fix Victor 01 error and Echo 02 error.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
twitter