There’s nothing worse than not being able to play a game in peace because of some technical error. But no worries, as we’re here to find out how to fix Mike-01 error in XDefiant so you can get back to gaming. Keep reading to discover what you need to know!

Recommended Videos

XDefiant Mike-01 Error Fixes

There are several ways to fix what might be causing the Mike-01 error to pop up. Sometimes, it might just be a matter of waiting it out. But still, here is what you might want to do first:

Check the Servers Status

Try to check if there are any ongoing issues or perhaps scheduled maintenance on the Ubisoft servers, as that might be the first cause of the error. To check the status of the servers, you can check with the XDefiant X account or also on Ubisoft website.

Reboot Your PC or Console

That is a classic case of just turning off and on again the device you are playing on, be that a PC or a console. That should help clear up any issues that you might be having with your connection. Another good idea is also rebooting your modem or router, especially if you have been having previous connection issues.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Perhaps you are missing the latest update and that is preventing your connection to the servers. So, try to force an update check to see if you are missing anything.

What Is The Mike-01 Error?

This error indicates a problem connecting to the XDefiant servers, which are run by Ubisoft. It seems to be emerging once again as the Season 1 update rolls out. The servers went down for two hours of maintenance, causing Mike-01 to appear while players couldn’t access it.

That is all we have for you on how to fix Mike-01 error in XDefiant. If you are still having issues, check out our other articles on how to fix Victor 01 error and Echo 02 error.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy