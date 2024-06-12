Fortnite- matchmaking error
Guides

How to Fix Fortnite Matchmaking Error 2

Rowan Jones
Published: Jun 12, 2024 10:46 am

Just occasionally an update drops in Fortnite which causes a glitch in the system. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case this week. After the latest update, matchmaking has suffered a major outage and players have been unable to join any online matches. Find out below how to fix Fortnite Matchmaking error 2 today.

How to Fix Fortnite Matchmaking Error 2

If you are trying to start a match of Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, or even a Creative map game you will be confronted with an error message:

We had trouble connecting to content beacon service. Give it another shot, if the problem continues, check out status.epicgames.com

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This error message is due to a huge matchmaking outage which affects every area of Fortnite’s game modes. Frustratingly for many players this means you cannot join any game mode and are stuck in the lobby until further notice.

Keep up to date with the status of the matchmaking issue by visiting status.epicgames.com. Refresh the page periodically to see if anything has changed. Once the matchmaking services are back online, the status will change and you should be able to start a match at last. If the problem persists then you may have to try other fixes.

To fix the issue you can try any of these actions:

  • Keep trying to load into a match;
  • Restart Fortnite by quitting and reloading the game;
  • Perform a restart on your PC or console;
  • Check your internet connectivity.

If none of those suggestions work then get in contact with Epic Games via their Player Support page. They will endeavor to get you back up and running!

If you have any other Fortnite error issues such as finding an ‘Update is required to continue’ message then check out how we can help!

