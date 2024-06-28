Players have been reporting problems trying to play Final Fantasy XIV because of a mysterious error code. But no worries, we’ll tell you what you can do on how to fix FFXIV Error Code 1016. Keep reading to find out what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix FFXIV Error Code 1016

At the moment, there does not seem to be an effective fix to solve error code 1016. What we can recommend doing is being patient and trying to either log in to a different server, which can be effectively done by using a VPN or, alternatively, trying to play with another character.

Another possible solution is right-clicking on the character’s name that is having this issue and selecting “visit another world server”, but that not work in all cases. Players have been reporting several strange issues relating to Error Code 1016, but it seems that most problems arise from the servers either being overloaded, under maintenance or a patch being just installed so that the gameplay might be a bit more unstable than usual.

Image source: Square-Enix

One thing you can do is trying to stay updated on all server maintenance and problems by going to the official FFXIV website. There you will have all the latest news on any problems, it might also be worth it to check the status of the servers on websites such as is FFXIV up.

If waiting does not help and all else fails, we would recommend contacting the Square-Enix Customer Support and explaining your problem. They will surely be able to help.

What Is FFXIV Error Code 1016?

This problem occurs when trying to log in with a certain character to a world or server. The error simply reports “world data could not be retrieved”, thus preventing you from playing. It seems to occur when a character becomes corrupted, often because of a server going offline while you were trying to visit a certain world. It is still not known exactly how to solve it, that’s why we would recommend contacting the Square-Enix customer support.

That’s all we have for you on how to fix FFXIV Error Code 1016. For more information on the game, check out our other guides such as how to fix black screen after launching error and how to check ff14 server status.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy