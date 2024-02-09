How to Find TMNT Driftboard in Fortnite

Hoverboards are back in Fortnite and have returned in TMNT style! There is a slight change to how these new driftboards work this season so let’s get into it. Read on to find out how to find a TMNT hoverboard in Fortnite.

How to Find and Use a TMNT Driftboard in Fortnite

The TMNT Driftboards can be found in most named locations in Fortnite. They are spawn particularly regularly where the TMNT Vending Machines full of Mythic weapons are located. If you need to find one for a Cowabunga Challenge, then check out the following locations first:

Rebel’s Roost

Ritzy Riviera

Pleasant Piazza

Hazy Hillside

Grand Glacier

Classy Courts

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

They are hard to spot unless you’re nearby, so look at the outskirts of the area for a thin object with a subtle green glow. The boards have a cool new TMNT design, but other than that work like you would expect them to with boost and jump features.

These TMNT Driftboards can be used just like ones you have probably seen before – with one key difference. TMNT Driftboards have a finite energy bar, which depletes as you zoom about the map. Using the boost depletes the energy faster, of course, so use it sparingly! It doesn’t look like they recharge, and they certainly don’t take fuel, so once they’re used up that’s it for that particular Driftboard.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Driftboards are great for speedy getaways and trying out tricks by jumping from high-up areas. If you are hoping to get some huge trickshot points then zoom to the top of a hill, jump and then boost, using your left directional control to spin in the air. Guaranteed thousands of trick points!

That’s all you need to know about finding and using a TMNT Driftboard in Fortnite! For more Fortnite Chapter 5 guides, find some hints and tips in the list below.