How to Find The Real Sparky Sparkswall Shield in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There are plenty of strange, magical weapons and armors that you can find throughout your playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3, all with different advantages that you get in combat. The Underdark is filled with twists, turns, nooks and crannies for you to find some of these pieces, one of which is a shield called The Real Sparky Sparkswall. Yes, you read that right, now here’s how to get it.

Where is The Real Sparky Sparkswall in BG3?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

To find The Real Sparky Sparkswall, you’re gonna have to make your way through the Underdark for quite a ways. You can only access the shield if you’ve made it to the Grymforge, and to get there you have to take the Duergar’s boat at the Underdark Beach to sail across the lake. It’s gonna be easiest to do this after you’ve either helped the Duergars or killed them for the Myconids.

Once you’ve made it safely to the Grymforge, make your way up the stairs from the dock and go straight, before making a right at the top of the stairs to where the Stonemasons are. You can chat it up with them first, or just run past them and The Deep Rothe to the intersection of stairs with skeletons littered about.

How Do You Get The Real Sparky Sparkswall in BG3?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Take the staircase on the left and shimmy across to where the targets and crates are set up by the camp. Make your way around the camp and towards the cragged rock that leads down towards the chasm. Follow the path up to where there’s a chunk of the floor missing in front of you and jump across the chasm up onto the ledge. Follow that ledge around to where there will be a heavy chest hidden in the shadows.

Hopefully, one of your party members will pass a perception check and tell you that the chest is trapped, but disarm it and you’re free to unlock it from there. Inside, you’ll find a bottle of holy water and the very strangely named shield, The Real Sparky Sparkswall. The shield will grant you +2 to your Armor Class and lets you use Lightning Aura to damage and jolt your enemies for 3 lightning charges.

The shield pairs excellently with the Watersparkers — a pair of boots, which will give you 3 lightning charges if you start a turn on an electrified surface and that will electrify water if you’re standing in it. The two used together are a great way to power through enemies at close range, especially if you keep a couple of water bottles on your character to smash on the ground.

There’s not much else to say about The Real Sparky Sparkswall shield in BG3, outside of the obvious. It’s a bizarrely named item with a surprising amount of functionality, so don’t be afraid to get up-close and personal in your next encounter. If you’re looking for more Baldur’s Gate 3 guides like how to get through the gnarled door, keep checking back here.