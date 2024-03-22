How to Find Pilgrim Dogs in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin’s world is full of cute animals for you to interact with, as well as fearsome ones to run away from. Early in the game, you’ll encounter Pilgrim Dogs, but how do you find Pilgrim Dogs in Rise of the Ronin? This guide will explain.

Pilgrim Dogs Locations in Rise of the Ronin

Unlike most things in Rise of the Ronin, including cats, Pilgrim Dogs do not have precise locations called out on the map for you to head to. Instead, their appearances are rather random. However, you can do things to increase your chances of coming across them.

As the game’s tutorial system explains: “Restoring public order in an unruly area will increase your likelihood of encountering a Pilgrim Dog there”

Therefore, the best thing to do is look for the little red dots on the map, where you’re able to fight small groups of enemies to ‘liberate’ the area.

Then, after the small cutscene showing the location change to being under your control, you’ll spawn back in and there’s a high chance you’ll spot a Pilgrim Dog sat not far in front of you, often by a Veiled Edge Banner. You’ll then be able to go over to it, give it a pet, and send it on its way as a short jingle plays.

There’s also a chance you’ll just find them as you’re out exploring the world, some of which will be dogs that have been sent out by other players.

What to Do With Pilgrim Dogs

What you do with Pilgrim Dogs is send them out with some money to visit shrines alone. The more money you send with them, the more rewards you get when they return.

To send them on their way, you just need to head to the Longhouse, and select Pilgrim Dogs from there. You can choose the small, medium, or large amount to send them with, and then wait and hour or two for them to return.

The more dogs you send, the more likely you are to encounter them on your travels, including those from other players.

That’s all there is to know about where to find Pilgrim Dogs in Rise of the Ronin and what to do with them. For more on the game, check out our launch FAQ, and a list of all allies in the game.

