How to Find Mysterious Stone in Remnant 2 (& Turn It Into Philosopher’s Stone)

There are plenty of material items strewn about Remnant 2. It can be difficult to determine what each does, but most have only one purpose. This means that while you usually only get one every playthrough, it gets you exactly what you need. If you’re hunting down the Mysterious Stone, we can help you find it.

Where to Find the Mysterious Stone

To begin the path to get the Mysterious Stone, you’ll need to head to the Dran section of Losomn. This doesn’t require finding the door to any specific area. Instead, you’re looking for one of the sewer drainage grates that it looks like you could fit through.

Stand (or crouch) right before the drain, and a monster will appear and drag you through the grate.

If you are in co-op, know that the monster will only take one of you. The remaining player will have to die to continue the process.

You’ll wake up in a different area and be faced with a fight against the monster that dragged you into the sewer. This isn’t technically a boss fight, so it shouldn’t be too tough. Once it is beaten, it will drop the Mysterious Stone.

With the Mysterious Stone in your inventory, return to Ward 13 and head to Wallace. If you give him the Mysterious Stone, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 1,000 Scrap, he gives you the Philosopher’s Stone Engram in return.

Getting this item unlocks the Alchemist Archetype.

It’s up to you if the Alchemist works as a secondary archetype in whatever build you are working toward. Check out our links below for more Remnant 2 material and puzzle guides.