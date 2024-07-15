Once Human is the latest open-world survival crafting MMO to hit Steam, and what makes Once Human unique is how it features an in-game gacha machine that only uses Starchrom. Today we’ll explain how to farm Starchrom in Once Human.

How Do You Farm Starchrom in Once Human?

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

Starchrom is a specific resource used on the Wish Machine. This craftable machine looks like an arcade game and is just as charming. The Wish Machine is also a gacha machine where you spend Starchrom to take whacks at pixelated lamas. What you get exactly is a variety of Blueprints for weapons and armor that range from blues to purples, to powerful golds.

You will want to play the Wish Machine every chance you get because of how many times you can enhance the higher rarity blueprints. Blues have four ranks, purples have five, and golds have a whopping six, which usually means more damage, weakspot damage, crit, and crit damage if the blueprint is a weapon.

Now, getting Starchrom is as easy as simply playing the game. There are a variety of daily and weekly reward tracks that will reward you with some Starchrom for completing said challenges. Specifically, there is the “Journey” tab tasking you with simple objectives that you will naturally complete over time. They will start simple enough by having you add a friend, join a Hive, and enhance a weapon four times, and then scale up in difficulty and rewards as you progress.

Those rewards will sometimes be the Starchrom you need. Additionally, you have a base defense mini-game from a device you will craft called the Stardust Resonator. As you play, you will naturally earn a special Cortex material. The Cortex can be purified in your Stardust Resonator.

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

The purification process can take several minutes and throws waves of enemies at you and your base, so you will have to make sure your defenses are adequate. You can purify up to 40 of these Cortexes every week, with higher level Cortexes granting you even more Starchrom. This is the primary gameplay loop that will provide you with as much Starchrom as you need to nab those very rare blueprints.

You can also save up several thousand Starchrom and buy blueprints outright too. It’s also important to note that those blueprints carry over between seasons too.

