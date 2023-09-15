In a challenging game such as Lies of P, every bit of progress is going to be hard-earned. The last thing anyone needs is to lose progress in any shape or form because of a mistake. While getting fatally damaged is part of the souls-like experience, failing to allow the game to save your progress is a mistake that can and should be avoided entirely. For players hoping to learn how to exit the game properly in Lies of P, here’s what you need to know.

Exiting the Game Properly in Lies of P

To exit the game properly and ensure that no data is lost in Lies of P, open up the menu and navigate all the way to the right. Then, enter the Settings menu. Once there, players will be able to see the Exit tab at the far right end. Tab over there, and choose to exit to the Title Screen for a proper resolution to the adventure for the time being.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

This will allow the game to save your progress at that very instant, and prevent any loss of progress due to the autosaves being too far apart.

While there is no confirmation of what might be lost should players not use this method, it is much better to be safe than sorry when it comes to a souls-like. We also highly recommend that you don’t try to exit out of the game to avoid dying. This runs a high risk of losing substantial progress, and at best can drop you in at the exact moment you died.

Now that you are all caught up on how to exit the game properly in Lies of P, go forth and be brave. For more helpful tips and tricks related to the game, be sure to check out other related content below. For everything else, stay tuned to Twinfinite for more tips and information.